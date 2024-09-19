Cultivate curiosity at the 14th annual Wisconsin Science Festival

The Wisconsin Science Festival is back, featuring in-person and virtual events across the state Oct. 14-20. Whether you’re a curious student, an enthusiastic educator or someone who simply loves exploring the world around you, you’re invited to participate in this statewide celebration.

This year the festival will focus on agriculture and its interconnectedness with the state’s economy, society, well-being and future.

Officially proclaimed “Wisconsin Science Week” by Governor Tony Evers, the festival will host more than 200 unique events in over 45 counties across Wisconsin. All ages and interests are welcome to attend and engage with science through demonstrations, performances, nature hikes, pub talks and hands-on exhibitions.

“The Wisconsin Science Festival is all about celebrating curiosity and community,” says Sam Mulrooney, director of the Wisconsin Science Festival. “This year’s focus on agriculture highlights both the tradition and innovation shaping our state, from corn mazes to cutting-edge ag tech. We’re excited to offer Wisconsinites a unique opportunity to engage with science in ways that reflect the diverse talents and landscapes of Wisconsin.”

The popular Science in a Bag project will once again be available at participating library locations state-wide. The take-home kit includes activities for ages K-12 and features science and research happening in Wisconsin. More than 70 Wisconsin libraries will be participating in this project or hosting programs such as makerspace events, story times, citizen science BioBlitzes, Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom volunteer-led activities and more.

“Science literacy is essential to understanding the world, and we’re excited to celebrate that through our decade-long partnership with the Wisconsin Science Festival,” says Jane Rotonda, director of the Wisconsin Book Festival, which takes place the same week. “This year, we’re co-hosting a record number of STEM author events, focused on ‘news you can use’ — information that impacts daily life — highlighting the inspiring power of literature and science.”

Another long-standing component of the festival is the Discovery Expo presented by the Morgridge Institute for Research. The Expo offers two opportunities — Field Trip Day and Community Day — for in-person hands-on exploration of science. Students and the general public engage with scientists at stations that feature STEM activities ranging from virtual reality to health and medicine, chemistry, physics demonstrations and more.

Making its debut at this year’s festival, the Badgers on Tap program will be hosted at partnering pubs and venues throughout Wisconsin. This series features flash talks on Wisconsin agriculture mixed with trivia, prizes and, of course, tasty beverages.

Science on the Square, one of the festival’s flagship events, once again fuses with the Madison Night Market on Oct. 17 for a fun and energetic night filled with hands-on science and local vendors in downtown Madison. Don’t forget to stop by Ian’s Pizza for a special Wisconsin Science Festival slice, “What’s the Buzz!”

For the full festival schedule and interactive map, visit the Wisconsin Science Festival website.

Explore these events and more:

Northern Wisconsin – Explore nature at Cable Natural History Museum, learn about cheese making at Shell Lake Public Library, join the BioBlitz in Boulder Junction and get a look at the formation of the Apostle Island Sea Caves in Ashland.

West Central Wisconsin – Pop into the science of popcorn in Augusta, enjoy the Family Science Expo at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire, get hands-on with agriculture at the Food+Farm Exploration Center in Plover and take a class in fermentology with Fizziology Foods in Holmen.

Northeast Wisconsin – Savor a pint and some knowledge at Badger State Brewing and learn about glaciers and winemaking in Green Bay, grow your curiosity at The Building for Kids in Appleton, visit the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center in Manitowoc and try your hand at the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association Maze Challenge in Chilton.

Madison – Explore traditions and agriculture at the Discovery Building with a workshop on Traditional Menominee basketry followed by the Crossroads of Ideas panel discussion, see how science and art combine with Big Ideas for Busy People: Fields of Wonder at the Majestic Theater, watch and cheer on participants using AI tools to compete in MadPrompts: Creativity Unleashed, roll into the Physics of Bowling at Spare Time Entertainment and tune into music and science with SoundWaves: Developing Ideas.

Milwaukee – Join festival mascot Beesly at a pre-festival event with Bill Nye at Riverside Theater, explore the Science Fest at the Milwaukee Public Museum, learn about astrophotography at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, take in a sunset meditation and night hike in Waukesha, and build your own ocean cleanup machine in Port Washington.