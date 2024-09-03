 Skip to main content
News

Convocation 2024 welcomes a whole new batch of students to the Badger Universe

September 3, 2024 By Doug Erickson
A woman at a podium in front of an arena full of people turns and takes a selfie of all of them.

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin takes advantage of the perfect time to take a selfie with the new students. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students wearing Badger t-shirts walk in a group, smiling.

First year undergraduate students make their way into the Chancellor's Convocation at Kohl Center on a beautiful day. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

People walk toward an arena.

The Chancellor's Convocation was a popular draw on Tuesday. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students in teh stands smile and clap.

Students clap along with the UW Marching Band. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A picture of band members playing their instruments.

Members of the UW Marching Band play during the Chancellor's Convocation. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

An arena is packed with people; shown from above.

Chancellor Mnookin told the students to be curious when they face new ideas. Photo by: Bryce Richter

They sang “Varsity” and cheered on the UW Marching Band. They learned about campus traditions — and how to get the most out of their University of Wisconsin–Madison experience.

For thousands of freshmen and transfer students, New Student Convocation at the Kohl Center Tuesday served as their formal welcome to the Badger Universe and the start of their academic careers. (Classes begin Wednesday.)

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin announced that the freshman class is expected to have about 8,500 students this fall. (Final numbers arrive after an official census on the 10th day of classes.) Another 1,400 transfer students are new to campus this semester.

“We selected each of you from an avalanche — maybe better, a tsunami! — of more than 70,000 applicants, which is a new record for us,” Mnookin told the students. “You are now part of one of the most accomplished and competitive classes in our 176-year history.”

Freshman Justin Russell was among the students in the audience. He’s Madison’s 2024-25 Youth Poet Laureate and an elementary education major. He hopes to teach middle school one day.

“My teachers literally changed the trajectory of my life,” said Russell, a First Wave Scholar and a recipient of Bucky’s Pell Pathway. “They helped make me who I am today. I want to make a difference like that in someone else’s life.”

Also in the student crowd: Angeline Morgado, who represented her home nation of Chile at the international UNESCO Youth Forum. And Jaden Eikermann Gregorchuk, who just competed in the men’s diving competition at the Summer Olympics (and will now be on the UW swimming & diving team).

From the stage, speakers offered lots of helpful advice to the new students, including the following:

Provost Charles Lee Isbell Jr. Photo: Althea Dotzour

  • Provost Charles Isbell: “Maybe you already know what you’re going to major in, and maybe you don’t — either one is OK. One of the wonderful things about UW–Madison is that there are so many opportunities to explore. With more than 230 majors and certificates to choose from, you’ll find the course of study that matches your passions and your goals.”

    A woman speaks at a poidium.

    Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor Photo: Althea Dotzour

  • Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor: “When you get to your first classes this week, introduce yourself to the person next to you. Be curious. Even if you don’t become friends, we all appreciate feeling seen, and doesn’t it feel nice when someone says hello? Can it feel awkward? Absolutely. Embrace the awkward! Get comfortable with being you.”

    A man speaks at a podium.

    Vice Chancellor for Inclusive Excellence LaVar J. Charleston Photo: Althea Dotzour

  • Vice Chancellor for Inclusive Excellence LaVar Charleston: “As a proud two-time graduate of this institution, I can confidently say, step out of your comfort zone. That is indeed where magic happens. This is the right place and the right time to uncover your strengths, to learn invaluable lessons, and to unleash incredible potential you never realized that you had.”

    A woman speaks at a podium.

    Student speaker Amanjot Kaur Photo: Althea Dotzour

  • Student speaker Amanjot Kaur: “See your fears as opportunities to push yourself and to discover something new. See your concerns as catalysts to take action.”

Chancellor Mnookin told students they are going to explore many issues and ideas across many academic fields — some they’ll agree with and some they might disagree with strongly.

“And when you encounter new ideas, whether they seem ‘right on’ to you or downright misguided and wrong, either way, I hope you bring curiosity, compassion, and critical thinking to those encounters,” she said.

As they exited the Kohl Center, students received a free copy of this year’s Go Big Read selection, “Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body” by Rebekah Taussig. They also received a free poster of the gigantic human “W” they made together at Camp Randall Stadium on Thursday.

A woman hands out copies of a book.

Chancellor Mnookin hands out copies of the 2024 Go Big Read book “Sitting Pretty." Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A person in a Bucky Badger costume hands out books to students.

Even Bucky handed out some books. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students walk by a bunch of books and grab some.

First-year undergraduate students were eager to grab copies of the Go Big Read book, "Sitting Pretty." Photo by: Bryce Richter

A bunch of books sit on a table as students walk by and grab them.

A series of events on campus will provide chances to discuss the Go Big Read book, "Sitting Pretty." Photo by: Bryce Richter

Just prior to Convocation, students enjoyed a free lunch. Afterward — ice cream at Alumni Park!

New Student Convocation is part of Wisconsin Welcome and hosted by Chancellor Mnookin and the Office of Student Transition and Family Engagement.

Students standing on a deck look out on the lake, as they eat ice cream.

New students cool off with ice cream while overlooking Lake Mendota on Alumni Park's Progress Point. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A group of students gather around a table.

New students connect in a variety of ways - this group met through the Sullivan Residence Hall, the Student Orientation, Advising, and Registration (SOAR), and the School of Engineering welcome today. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students get ice cream.

New students pick up ice cream and settle in for their treat. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students dig into their ice cream cups.

Learning to take advantage of free Babcock Dairy ice cream is a key part of becoming a Badger. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students sit around a table and eat ice cream.

Shengdong Yao, Phoebee Yuan, and Yang Li enjoy their ice cream. Photo by: Althea Dotzour