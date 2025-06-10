Committee named and listening session scheduled to search for vice provost for enrollment management

Campus leaders have appointed a search-and-screen committee to help identify and select candidates for the next vice provost for enrollment management.

The committee is being chaired by Allison La Tarte, vice provost for data, academic planning & institutional research. Other committee members are Cari Anderson, senior executive assistant in the division of enrollment management; Dante Fratta, civil and environmental engineering professor; Eric Grodsky, sociology professor; Diana Harvey, vice chancellor for the Office of Strategic Communication; Christina Klawitter, associate dean for student services in the School of Education; Raul Leon, assistant vice provost for student engagement and scholarship programs; Shirin Malekpour, associate dean of teaching & learning in the College of Letters & Science; Christina Olstad, dean of students; Soyeon Shim, dean of the School of Human Ecology.

Isaacson Miller, the search firm that will be assisting with recruitment, will hold a listening sessions (via Zoom) to gather feedback on key priorities and the qualities of an ideal candidate.

Thursday June 12: 10 to 11 a.m. (CST)

Link: https://imsearch.zoom.us/j/91731256611?pwd=gkgjom9C1kbnB2pFQw45EEXPg7cWqg.1&from=addon

Meeting ID: 917 3125 6611

Passcode: 352814

One tap mobile US: +13462487799,,91731256611# or +16027530140,,91731256611#

People who are unable to attend this listening session may provide feedback through this online survey.

Recruiting and evaluating candidates will take place over the summer with finalists expected to visit campus this fall. When more details are available about the search, including the position description, they will be posted here. Updates on all executive searches are listed on the Academic Leadership Searches page.