Photo gallery Colorful celebration of Indigenous cultures
The Wunk Sheek Native American student organization held a powwow in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 11 at the Gordon Dining and Event Center. The powwow welcomes dancers and singers to celebrate and share Indigenous cultures, including the Madtown Singers as host drum, David O’Connor (Bad River Ojibwe) as head male dancer, and Grace Armstrong (Red Lake Ojibwe) as head female dancer.
Some attendees wore orange in remembrance of generations of Indigenous children who were separated from their families and placed in boarding schools or adoptive or foster homes as part of the United States’ attempt from the late 1800s until 1975 to destroy all Native American languages and cultures. UW–Madison occupies ancestral Ho-Chunk land, a place the Ho-Chunk call Teejop (Dejope, or Four Lakes).
Dancers from several tribes performed.
Military veterans enter with color guard flags.
The powwow was held in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day.
Leila Cleveland of Ho-Chunk Nation dances during the powwow.
A group of young children dance.
At right, UW-Madison alumni Grace Armstrong, head female dancer of Red Lake Ojibwe, and David O'Connor, head male dancer of Bad River Ojibwe, lead a two-step community dance.
A dancer’s beaded clothing and footwear.
A young girl and woman, Tessa Begay of Lac Courtes Oreilles, dance during the powwow.
From left to right, Nbiiwakamigkwe of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and Keja Schreiber of Marten Falls First Nation, embrace for the potato dance – where two dancers hold a potato between their foreheads while attempting to dance with the beat.
Dancers applaud at the end of a community dance.
Tags: recent sightings