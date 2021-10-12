The Wunk Sheek Native American student organization held a powwow in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 11 at the Gordon Dining and Event Center. The powwow welcomes dancers and singers to celebrate and share Indigenous cultures, including the Madtown Singers as host drum, David O’Connor (Bad River Ojibwe) as head male dancer, and Grace Armstrong (Red Lake Ojibwe) as head female dancer.

Some attendees wore orange in remembrance of generations of Indigenous children who were separated from their families and placed in boarding schools or adoptive or foster homes as part of the United States’ attempt from the late 1800s until 1975 to destroy all Native American languages and cultures. UW–Madison occupies ancestral Ho-Chunk land, a place the Ho-Chunk call Teejop (Dejope, or Four Lakes).