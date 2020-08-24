Check your trip — campus bus changes in effect
A number of route and schedule improvements have been made for campus buses. Routes 80 and 84 have been revised to help reduce overcrowding, improve spacing of buses, and keep buses running on time. Routes 81 and 82 have been revised to better serve student residence halls and apartment locations. Details here and in the UW campus ride guide (PDF).
Various restrictions for bus riding will be in place.
- Face masks must be worn while riding (reasonable accommodations may be made for those unable to do this for medical reasons). Drivers will be separated by a plexiglass shield and will wear a mask.
- Rider capacity limits will be in place; Route 80 and 84 will have “trailer buses” (yellow school buses) following behind them for people to use once the Metro bus has reached capacity. The trailer buses will be signed to show which route they are serving. There will also be capacity limits in place for the trailer buses.
- Buses will be wiped down and cleaned with anti-viral spray every night.