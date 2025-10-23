Chazen move to reimagined galleries to begin in spring 2026

As night falls, looking through the windows of the Chazen Museum of Art during Study Day at the Chazen Museum of Art at the University of Wisconsin–Madison on Dec. 16, 2021. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

In spring 2026, the Chazen Museum of Art will begin the final part of the comprehensive reinstallation of its permanent collection, moving away from a traditional chronological and geographic organization and adopting an object-centered approach.

This phase of the multi-year project will result in the temporary closure of the third-floor Chazen building galleries starting in April, followed by the closure of the first and second floors after commencement in May 2026.

The full museum will be closed to the public from May 11 until the reimagined collection debuts in early September. The closures will allow museum staff to efficiently and safely move artwork, prepare galleries, and reinstall more than 1,000 works of art in the Chazen collection.

Closing at the end of the spring term maximizes access to the collection for classes and scholars. The Chazen Café will announce its closure plans later. Visitors will be able to track progress on the Chazen website starting at the end of the semester.

The reinstallation was planned to coincide with the completion of work on the Elvehjem building, which began in 2023. The exterior envelope repairs and insulation upgrades, along with skylight replacement, will result in improved energy efficiency and better environmental conditions for artworks and visitors. For its protection, the artwork in the Elvehjem building was moved to storage or galleries in the Chazen building during the envelope and skylight work. The museum will take advantage of the empty Elvehjem galleries to repair and paint the walls and refinish the floors for the first time since they were installed in 1970.

Each gallery to have focus object

The long-contemplated comprehensive collection reinstallation project began several years ago with curators and subject matter experts conducting a deep exploration of the more than 25,000 artworks in the Chazen’s care. Stepping away from hierarchies that are common in art museums, the reinstallation highlights strengths in the collection, showcasing works previously less emphasized, and weaving important threads through social history.

Each gallery will include a deeply researched focus object that will anchor a constellation of works from across time, media and cultures with common connections. This change will provide multiple paths to engagement; encourage close looking and discovery; prompt contemplation, comparison and contrast; and ultimately foster deeper connections between art and daily life. This new model for exhibiting the Chazen’s holdings will also allow for more flexible approaches to collecting in the future and celebrate new forms of exploration with museum visitors as well as students, faculty and staff at UW–Madison.

“The Chazen Museum of Art’s reinstallation represents a subtle yet profound shift toward seamless engagement and demonstrates the art museum’s power to forge new understandings and actively engage with the rapidly changing world,” said Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art and senior director for the arts and media at UW–Madison. “As an institution committed to remaining nimble, taking risks and adapting to change, the Chazen will present the permanent collection in a way that will make the museum experience more enriching and intellectually accessible for everyone.”

As a museum embedded in a leading research university, the Chazen Museum of Art leverages the expertise of UW–Madison faculty, staff and students across diverse fields — from history and religion to material sciences and studio art — to guide ithe nts reinstallation. This collaboration has helped the Chazen reconsider gallery themes and checklists, successfully integrate new scholarship and maximize interdisciplinary connections with art.

A look at visitor interaction with artwork

The reinstallation is rooted in visitor experience. As a part of this effort, the staff is carefully considering what makes museums special alongside elements that might intimidate visitors. Staff has incorporated research on visitor interaction with artwork — from how long guests linger to contemplate works to the amount of time spent reading labels. One-on-one and small group meetings with experts at UW–Madison and in the broader community ensure the reinstallation is structured to resonate with a wide range of perspectives.

While visitors might not notice drastic aesthetic changes, they will recognize a refined focus that encourages seamless interactions with both objects and their accompanying labels. With comfortable spaces in the galleries to reflect, visitors will have the opportunity to delve deeper into artistic processes and enjoy enriching conversations about the art world, ultimately fostering a more engaging art museum experience that both accurately explores the past and is easily adaptable for the present.

“The Chazen’s reinstallation highlights the art museum’s power to shape contemporary discourse and sets an important precedent for the museum field that other institutions can adopt or learn from as they respond to their own unique collections,” said Katherine Alcauskas, chief curator at the Chazen Museum of Art. “The Chazen’s reinstallation gives renewed attention to time-honored favorites from the collection, illuminating them with fresh perspectives from new scholarship. This approach will allow visitors to discover something new about familiar pieces and facilitate encounters with works that are new to them.”