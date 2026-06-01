Charles Hoslet named UW ombuds

Hoslet, emeritus vice chancellor for university relations, will serve a three-year term beginning June 1.

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Charles Hoslet, an experienced relationship-builder, administrator and lecturer, has been appointed by Provost John Zumbrunnen as a UW–Madison ombuds, effective June 1.

Charles Hoslet is pictured in a studio portrait at the UW–Madison on May 14, 2026. Photo: Althea Dotzour / UW–Madison

Hoslet served as vice chancellor for university relations from 2016 to 2024. His prior roles included associate vice chancellor for government and corporate affairs, executive director for strategic partnerships, managing director of the office of corporate relations and director of state relations. He brings impressive interpersonal skills and experience in listening, promoting teamwork and helping move to consensus in decision-making to the ombuds role.

The UW–Madison Ombuds Office was created to provide a resource for all employees, including faculty, academic staff, university staff, limited appointees, graduate assistants, post-docs and student staff members, who are seeking assistance with work-related issues.

The office is comprised of seven retired faculty, university staff and academic staff members. All ombuds have emeritus status, and each serves a three-year term.

Ombuds provide informal, safe and confidential opportunities for employees to be heard; explore concerns; and consider resources, options and strategies for next steps to address workplace problems. They are impartial and work independently from university administrative offices as proponents for fairness in the workplace rather than advocates for any side in a dispute. Essential skills routinely used by ombuds include engaged listening, issue reframing and development of options, including referring visitors to other offices on campus and helping people help themselves.

Ombuds are selected from interested retired faculty, academic staff, university staff and limited appointees to achieve the greatest breadth and depth for the program and a representative balance amongst employment categories.

For more information, go to ombuds.wisc.edu. The ombuds email address is UWombuds@mailplus.wisc.edu; the phone number is 608-265-9992.