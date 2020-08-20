Chancellor Rebecca Blank’s statement on UW System budget proposal

I strongly support the biennial budget request forwarded by UW System leadership and approved by the Board of Regents. It’s a modest proposal that recognizes that investment in higher education is key to boosting our economy, even in difficult times.

Particularly important is continued investment in campus facilities. The capital budget passed by the board includes a request for bonding for two critically important campus projects. A new College of Engineering building will help create new space for students, with the plan to increase the engineering undergraduate population by 1,000, helping to meet the demand from Wisconsin employers for more engineers. A new Letters & Science academic building will create new classrooms that support active learning, modern technology, and collaborative learning – elements proven to boost educational engagement and outcomes.

I want to thank interim UW System President Tommy Thompson and the Board of Regents for putting together a strong budget proposal. I look forward to working with Governor Evers, legislative leaders and our other stakeholders as we move into the biennial budget process.