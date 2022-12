To our students, faculty and staff,

Season’s greetings! On behalf of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, I along with my husband, Joshua, and our dog Plato (and, of course, Bucky) send you our warmest wishes for a healthy and happy holiday season. Thank you for everything you do to make UW–Madison such a wonderful place.

Here’s to a great 2023, and On, Wisconsin!

— Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin