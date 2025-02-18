Chancellor Mnookin statement on 2025-27 Biennial Budget Proposal

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin shared the following statement in reaction to Governor Evers’ biennial budget address on Feb. 18.

“We thank Governor Evers for recognizing the tremendous impact UW–Madison and the Universities of Wisconsin have in strengthening the state’s economy and growing opportunities for the people of Wisconsin.

With Wisconsin currently ranking 43rd out of 50 states in state support for higher education, it is a critical moment to invest in one of Wisconsin’s greatest resources and economic engines.

The governor’s call for significant investment is especially important as higher education in Wisconsin and across the nation face tremendous uncertainty and risks to federal funding. Federal dollars account for about a quarter of UW–Madison’s total budget.

Our hard-working faculty and staff educate the next generation of talented students, innovate and support businesses and our workforce, and conduct life-changing research that improves lives in every county across our state.

I also want to thank the governor for funding a pay plan for state employees over the next biennium. This is essential for us, as we work to recruit and retain excellent instructors, top notch researchers and dedicated staff. Full funding of the compensation plan is an investment in the people that make us great and will help us to retain top talent.

We will continue to work with the governor and state legislative leaders to ensure UW–Madison and the Universities of Wisconsin have a budget over the next biennium that helps further build the excellent university system Wisconsin taxpayers expect and deserve.”