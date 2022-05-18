Chancellor Blank message about positive COVID-19 test

“Badgers: I want to share with you that this morning I received a positive test result for the virus that causes COVID-19.

“My symptoms are mild and I will continue to isolate and work from home. I am also canceling travel plans. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted and I am following CDC guidelines and the advice of medical professionals.

“My positive test result is a reminder that the virus remains with us. I have attended several public events in recent days. I would encourage anyone who is feeling new symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 to test and based on results, follow CDC guidelines.

“Please stay well and take care of each other.”