Editor’s note: Story by Grace Jiang and graphic design by Jordyn Babalola. Both Jiang and Babalola are student interns in University Communications.

As midnight struck on Feb. 10 over Lake Mendota, cheers and claps filled the air as the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Asian community came together. They were making dumplings and sharing their traditions to celebrate the Lunar New Year and welcome the Year of the Dragon.

For people who celebrate the two-week-long holiday — known by many names across Asian cultures, including Spring Festival or Chūnjié in China, Seollal in Korea and Tết in Vietnam, just to name a few — the dragon year is special for its association with prosperity, success and fulfillment. Culturally, the dragon is known for making rain and ensuring bountiful harvests. Historically, only the most powerful leader, the emperor, could wear clothes with dragons on them. Today, the dragon continues to be cherished, not only as a zodiac sign but as a symbol of cultural pride.

Many cultures across Asia celebrate Lunar New Year and follow a 12-year zodiac calendar, with each year represented by a different animal. These animal symbols have endured over centuries and have adapted to local traditions — for example, the ox and rabbit of the Chinese zodiac are instead represented by the buffalo and cat in the Vietnamese tradition. The animals continue to be integral to modern festivities, and each one carries its own lore and attributes, influencing aspects of life and belief from marriage to fortune.

Find your sign

Now, it’s your turn to discover the traits and tales of your year of birth. Which zodiac animal are you?

Rat 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

Intelligent, quick-witted and resourceful Ox and Water Buffalo 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Diligent, hardworking and steadfast Tiger 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Courageous, brave and competitive Rabbit and Cat 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Cautious, prudent and peaceful Dragon 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Determined, ambitious and dominant Snake 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Flexible, adaptable and intuitive Horse 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Courageous, energetic and passionate Sheep 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Gentle, kind-hearted and empathetic Monkey 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Free-spirited, agile and clever Chicken 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Devoted to work, with a great thirst for knowledge Dog 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Loyal and honest, works well with others Pig 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Modest and honest, a symbol of peace and harmony

A threshold year for dragons

The lunar year of one’s birth, occurring every twelfth year, is regarded in Chinese tradition as a threshold year; one needs to be careful, wearing red colors to avoid bad luck.

“I’m excited yet tempered by caution,” shared Haixin Cao, a 24-year-old senior at UW–Madison majoring in communication arts, reflecting on her birth year’s recurrence. “I’m embracing the tradition of wearing red, believed to ward off misfortune, right down to my socks and underwear.”

Celebrating across campus

In Madison, celebrating the Year of the Dragon illuminates the rich tapestry of Asian cultures on campus, each contributing their good wishes to the celebration of a shared cultural pageant.

Celebrating the Year of the Dragon, Madison’s Asian community congregates in myriad forms, from banquets to performances, to welcome the year’s promised prosperity.

Cao shared that she was most excited about the Spring Festival Gala held by Chinese Students and Scholars Association.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cssa_uwmadison_multimedia

In China, the nationally televised New Year’s Gala is similar to the Super Bowl in its cultural significance. In Madison, the CSSA’s gala is one of the biggest festivals in the Asian community and includes dance, music and stand-up comedy performances.

“We aspire to showcase Chinese culture and foster engagement,” shared Yuxiao Wu, the gala’s director. Wu, a senior double-majoring in economics and psychology, emphasized the gala’s role in bringing the community together to celebrate new beginnings.

This year, the Vietnamese Student Association teamed up for the first time with the Vietnamese International Student Association, which was established last year, to ring in the Year of the Dragon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VSA UW–Madison (@vsa_uw)

“This year marked a first for us,” shared Mai Nguyễn, a junior majoring in journalism and president of VISA. “This year we did a potluck so people brought their own food and we all shared together. The vibe was about people coming together and celebrating something of our shared culture.”

The event, held in Memorial Union’s Great Hall, welcomed the campus and wider communities to an evening of dining, music and dancing.