Caution urged around gatherings, holiday travel

With COVID-19 cases rising locally and nationally, UW–Madison employees should be aware of the most recent public health guidance to avoid holiday gatherings.

Public Health Madison & Dane County has issued a new emergency order that prohibits off-campus indoor gatherings of any size. Off-campus outdoor gatherings are permitted with 10 people or fewer, with physical distancing.

While we recognize that the holiday season is traditionally a time for gathering with family and friends, the university strongly encourage our employees to avoid gatherings with people outside their immediate household. Postponing celebrations or celebrating virtually is one way you can prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community.

If you do choose to attend a gathering, make sure you are physically distanced, wear a face covering, and try to be outside as much as possible. The CDC offers additional information about safely celebrating the holidays this year.

Do not travel if you have symptoms, are in isolation, or are in quarantine. If you must travel, we strongly recommend that you quarantine in your Madison area residence until you receive two negative test results. We recommend that you schedule a COVID-19 test several days before travel and then self-quarantine until you travel. A rapid test option is also available on campus. You may use either type of test. Everyone who travels should assume that they have come in contact with the virus.

Travel in a personal vehicle with limited passengers if possible. Wear face coverings if traveling with people outside your household. If using public transportation or the airlines, check for any carrier requirements for testing well before travel. Please review the CDC website for up-to-date information.

Test before returning to work

Employees working on campus are encouraged to schedule a COVID-19 test before returning to work. You should plan to limit your contact with others until you know your test results are negative.

Free testing, by appointment, is available on campus at the Kohl Center (both rapid antigen and PCR testing), 21 North Park Street (PCR testing), and the Porter Boathouse (PCR testing). Family members can utilize community testing located at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium.

Details about the different tests, testing locations, and scheduling an appointment can be found here. Please note that some campus testing facilities will operate on reduced holiday schedules. Be sure to plan ahead, including checking all testing locations and hours, as appointments are filling up quickly. Community options are also available.

Telecommuting and events policies

As a reminder, following Thanksgiving Recess there is no change to the campus COVID-19 remote work and telecommuting guidance. It’s expected that most employees will continue to work in the same manner they have throughout the fall, until notified otherwise. Employees who have questions should talk with their supervisors and HR representative.

UW-Madison also recommends that events and meetings continue to be held virtually if possible. Any in-person events must follow campus policy for schools, colleges, and divisions.