Photo gallery Capped, gowned and ready for the big day

May 10, 2023

With the commencement ceremony just days away, soon-to-be graduates are donning their gowns and getting photographed at key spots around campus, to preserve those memories. One popular spot is by the giant “2023” numerals placed at the base of Bascom Hill. UW–Madison’s spring commencement ceremonies are May 12-13.

People wearing graduation robes pose amid the numbers 2023 on Bascom Hill.

A group of graduates line up behind the numbers on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People wearing graduation gowns pose amid big red 2023 numbers on Bascom Hill.

The graduates throw their mortarboard hats into the air. Photo by: Jeff Miller

A sweeping view of Bascom Hill with red 2023 numbers at the bottom, with people in graduation gowns posing with them.

One graduate strikes a relaxed pose by the 2023. Photo by: Jeff Miller

People wearing graduation gowns pose amid big red 2023 numbers on Bascom Hill.

There was a line of robed graduates waiting to pose at the iconic spot. Photo by: Jeff Miller

