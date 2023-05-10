With the commencement ceremony just days away, soon-to-be graduates are donning their gowns and getting photographed at key spots around campus, to preserve those memories. One popular spot is by the giant “2023” numerals placed at the base of Bascom Hill. UW–Madison’s spring commencement ceremonies are May 12-13.



1 A group of graduates line up behind the numbers on Bascom Hill. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 The graduates throw their mortarboard hats into the air. Photo by: Jeff Miller

3 One graduate strikes a relaxed pose by the 2023. Photo by: Jeff Miller

4 There was a line of robed graduates waiting to pose at the iconic spot. Photo by: Jeff Miller