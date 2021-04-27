Campus vaccine appointments available to UW–Madison community and public

The following message was sent from Associate Vice Chancellor and Executive Director of University Health Services to employees without a campus testing exemption through Safer Badgers on April 27.

Dear employees,

Our data indicate you do not yet have a Badger Badge testing exemption through the Safer Badgers app. Those who are fully vaccinated are eligible for this exemption and are no longer required to seek COVID-19 testing on campus. While there will be building access changes on campus this summer, some spaces and events may still require you to have a badge with green/building access granted.

You can still join thousands of your colleagues and start getting vaccinated. UHS currently has thousands of appointments available this week. Schedule at go.wisc.edu/myuhs.

Some of you may be in between vaccine doses. If you were vaccinated on campus, your record will already be in MyUHS – you don’t need to do anything further. If you were vaccinated off-campus, once you have received your one-dose vaccine or the second shot of a two-dose vaccine, please upload your records via these directions: go.wisc.edu/uploadvaccine.

University Health Services is also now able to offer vaccines to anyone who lives, works or studies in Wisconsin, including friends and family of UW–Madison students and employees. For more information and to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit go.wisc.edu/covid19vaccine.

You may also visit VaccineFinder.org to find vaccine providers elsewhere in the community.

Even if you’ve already had COVID-19, vaccination remains the best way to ensure strong and more enduring immunity. Vaccines are our best option for emerging from this pandemic and that’s something we do together. Please take that step today to protect yourself, your friends and family, and your community from COVID-19.

Sincerely,

Jake Baggott, MLS, FACHA

Associate Vice Chancellor & Executive Director, University Health Services