Campus launches new wheelchair loan programs

Wheelchairs are now available for campus tours offered through CAVR or for general campus use through Rec Well, in addition to existing wheelchairs offered through the Wisconsin Union.

Two university wheelchair loan programs have launched for use by students, employees, program participants and guests.

Developed in partnership between Campus and Visitor Relations (CAVR), the Office of Compliance, and Recreation & Wellbeing (Rec Well), additional wheelchairs are now available for campus tours offered through CAVR or for general campus use through Rec Well. These new programs are in addition to existing wheelchairs offered through the Wisconsin Union for Union events or accessing Union spaces, such as the Memorial Union Terrace.

With its commitment to universal design principles — the design of events and facilities so it can be accessed by the greatest number of people without the need for an accommodation — CAVR revamped its campus tour in 2021 to be more inclusive for disabled individuals. Previously, the tour operated two routes — one navigating steep terrain and a separate, flatter route — resulting in different tour experiences.

Recognizing an opportunity to enhance inclusion and provide an equal experience for all, CAVR partnered with the McBurney Disability Resource Center and the ADA Coordinator in the Office of Compliance to combine the routes into a single tour that is as accessible as possible and incorporates some universal design principles. The wheelchair loan project is their most recent effort to enhance access to the tour experience.

“Campus and Visitor Relations is committed to making events more accessible and inclusive, and it has been great to partner with them and Rec Well on this project and provide wheelchairs for individuals who may need them to access campus,” said Ruben Mota, ADA Coordinator. “Campus and Visitor Relations values our collaboration with the Office of Compliance and Recreation & Wellbeing in working to expand access to wheelchairs for the campus community and our visitors,” said Emily Henken Bollenbach, Assistant Director of Operations for CAVR.

With funding support provided by the Employee Disability Resources Office, McBurney Disability Resource Center, and the Office of Compliance, three wheelchairs have been purchased for anyone at the university to use, whether for attending a campus event or needing to access their office or workspace. These general campus wheelchairs are loaned through Rec Well.

“Recreation & Wellbeing is proud to support the General Wheelchair loan program. Our central location and extensive hours of operation allow us to contribute to this larger campus initiative while continuing our commitment to accessibility in Rec Well spaces and programs,” said Abby Van Note, Associate Director of Programs at University Recreation & Wellbeing.

For more information about these wheelchair loan programs, visit Accessibility@UW–Madison.