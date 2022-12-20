Campus encouraged to plan ahead for winter storm

With a winter storm watch declared for southern Wisconsin, UW–Madison students, parents and families are encouraged to make preparations for final exams and safe travel home for the holidays.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm is expected to bring snow, falling temperatures and increasing winds beginning Wednesday night into the weekend. Campus officials continue to monitor the situation.

View the latest forecast

Based on currently available information, the university will be open for normal operations for the conclusion of final exams Thursday, as well as for business on Friday.

Students with questions or concerns about final exam scheduling should contact their instructors.

Any updates to campus operations will be shared online, via email and via social media.

Students, faculty and staff are urged to use caution in travel and allow extra time to reach campus or when heading home.

If a University Housing resident experiences travel delays due to weather, Housing can accommodate students past its planned 12 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 closing time. Students are asked to email reslife@housing.wisc.edu to confirm arrangements.

In the event that employees cannot safely travel to campus, they are expected to notify supervisors and use paid time off for any absences. For more information, please review the campus Inclement Weather Guidelines or contact your supervisor or HR rep.

To stay informed of travel related winter delays, cancellations, and other inclement weather information you can: