Photo gallery Campus dresses up in red, orange and yellow for fall

October 24, 2024

It happens each autumn on the UW–Madison campus: Ivy-covered buildings become colorful mosaic backdrops, and maple and oak trees offer a brilliant canopy overhead. Pedestrians wearing sweatshirts cast long shadows as the sun drops lower in the sky. Enjoy these shots from Office of Strategic Communication photographers that illustrate the beauty of the season on campus.

A jogger is seen running on a path surrounded by trees with colorful leaves; the capitol building is in the background.

A jogger runs along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path near the entrance to Picnic Point on Oct. 18. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A bicyclists silhoutte is framed by colorful autumn leaves.

Silhouetted against a backdrop of fall color, a cyclist crosses East Campus Mall near the Nicholas Recreation Center. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A pedestrian walks by a building covered with ivy.

The ivy on Moore Hall takes on the hues of autumn. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison

A person walks through leaves with a building in the background.

A pedestrian walks through colorful fall leaves near Witte Residence Hall on Oct. 18. Photo by: Bryce Richter

An overhead view of a cyclist making his way down a sidewalk with autumn leaves around him.

A cyclist pedals along the sidewalk on West Johnson Street. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A biker is shown biking in the twilight through trees that are changing color.

A biker pedals west along the Lakeshore Path at dusk. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Two people huddle together and talk on a leaf-covered sidewalk.

Two pedestrians in matching sweaters share a moment during a cool fall evening along Park Street. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A woman wearing a Wisconsin sweatshirt is seen walking under tree branches covered with yellow and green leaves.

The handiwork of autumn can be seen everywhere on campus, including this sidewalk near Vilas Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Pedestrians walk under colorful trees lit up by sunlight.

Pedestrians walk among the trees changing color along the Lake Mendota Path near Picnic Point. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison

A duck swims on the lake, and colorful fall foliage is seen in the foreground.

Seen through the fall foliage, a female mallard duck swims along the eastern shore of Lake Mendota near the entrance to Picnic Point. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A high-rise building is shown in the sunlight while people walk in the foreground.

Pedestrians walk to and from Sellery Residence Hall amid the changing leaves. Photo by: Jeff Miller

With the sun setting earlier in the day as the fall season sets in, pedestrians cross West Johnson Street illuminated by car headlights.

Nightfall comes earlier as the days grow shorter. Pedestrians lit by headlights cross West Johnson Street. Photo by: Bryce Richter

