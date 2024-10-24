It happens each autumn on the UW–Madison campus: Ivy-covered buildings become colorful mosaic backdrops, and maple and oak trees offer a brilliant canopy overhead. Pedestrians wearing sweatshirts cast long shadows as the sun drops lower in the sky. Enjoy these shots from Office of Strategic Communication photographers that illustrate the beauty of the season on campus.



1 A jogger runs along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path near the entrance to Picnic Point on Oct. 18. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Silhouetted against a backdrop of fall color, a cyclist crosses East Campus Mall near the Nicholas Recreation Center. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 The ivy on Moore Hall takes on the hues of autumn. Photo by Paige Valley/UW–Madison



4 A pedestrian walks through colorful fall leaves near Witte Residence Hall on Oct. 18. Photo by: Bryce Richter



5 A cyclist pedals along the sidewalk on West Johnson Street. Photo by: Bryce Richter



6 A biker pedals west along the Lakeshore Path at dusk. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Two pedestrians in matching sweaters share a moment during a cool fall evening along Park Street. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



8 The handiwork of autumn can be seen everywhere on campus, including this sidewalk near Vilas Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



9 Pedestrians walk among the trees changing color along the Lake Mendota Path near Picnic Point. Photo by Xiaomeng Shen/UW–Madison



10 Seen through the fall foliage, a female mallard duck swims along the eastern shore of Lake Mendota near the entrance to Picnic Point. Photo by: Bryce Richter



11 Pedestrians walk to and from Sellery Residence Hall amid the changing leaves. Photo by: Jeff Miller