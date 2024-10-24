Photo gallery Campus dresses up in red, orange and yellow for fall
It happens each autumn on the UW–Madison campus: Ivy-covered buildings become colorful mosaic backdrops, and maple and oak trees offer a brilliant canopy overhead. Pedestrians wearing sweatshirts cast long shadows as the sun drops lower in the sky. Enjoy these shots from Office of Strategic Communication photographers that illustrate the beauty of the season on campus.
A jogger runs along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path near the entrance to Picnic Point on Oct. 18.
Silhouetted against a backdrop of fall color, a cyclist crosses East Campus Mall near the Nicholas Recreation Center.
The ivy on Moore Hall takes on the hues of autumn.
A pedestrian walks through colorful fall leaves near Witte Residence Hall on Oct. 18.
A cyclist pedals along the sidewalk on West Johnson Street.
A biker pedals west along the Lakeshore Path at dusk.
Two pedestrians in matching sweaters share a moment during a cool fall evening along Park Street.
The handiwork of autumn can be seen everywhere on campus, including this sidewalk near Vilas Hall.
Pedestrians walk among the trees changing color along the Lake Mendota Path near Picnic Point.
Seen through the fall foliage, a female mallard duck swims along the eastern shore of Lake Mendota near the entrance to Picnic Point.
Pedestrians walk to and from Sellery Residence Hall amid the changing leaves.
Nightfall comes earlier as the days grow shorter. Pedestrians lit by headlights cross West Johnson Street.
