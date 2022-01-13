Campus COVID-19 update: Testing for all students before spring semester

This message was sent to all currently registered UW–Madison students. It covers:

Testing before returning to Dane County

Testing once you arrive on campus or in Dane County

Key resources

Dear students,

We hope you had a restful and fun break. We are looking forward to the start of the spring semester and want to provide an update on our COVID-19 guidelines for returning to campus.

Throughout the pandemic, Badgers have shown strong commitment to protecting their own health and the health of friends, family, instructors and the broader community by taking steps that are proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent serious illness. The guidelines below reflect that commitment in the current environment and are aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 so that you can have the best possible educational experience.

First, we continue to strongly encourage all students to receive their booster vaccine as soon as they are able. Vaccinations, including boosters, continue to provide the strongest possible protection against infection and serious illness. Appointments can be scheduled on campus through the MyUHS app or web portal.

Second, although the omicron variant of COVID-19 is so far causing less severe illness, especially for people who are vaccinated and boosted, it is highly contagious. For this reason, if you are having symptoms or recently tested positive and are still in your isolation period, you should postpone returning to campus. This allows you to recover at your current location.

Third, due to the high number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, UW–Madison is now expecting all students (undergraduate, graduate/professional, and special) who have not had a positive PCR test in the last 90 days to get tested before coming to campus. We know you understand the importance of testing and will do your part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by getting tested.

We are recommending at-home antigen testing, which provides more rapid results and can be more readily available than PCR testing. This type of test is useful for quickly diagnosing current infections and containing the spread of disease. People who test positive with an at-home antigen test can more quickly isolate and, if recommended, seek a second, confirmatory test, which is explained below.

Below are the instructions for testing before the start of the semester, based on your current location and whether you live in residence halls or off campus. In general, we are asking students to complete two tests, one before they return to Dane County and one after they arrive.

Please note: If you have had a positive PCR test in the last 90 days, you do NOT need to follow the testing guidelines below.

Testing before returning to Dane County

Students who live in residence halls: University Housing will be sending a follow-up message on Jan. 14 with specific instructions.

Students who live off campus

Currently in the U.S.

Take an antigen test before you return to Dane County. (Students who are already in Dane County should follow instructions below for testing once you arrive on campus or in Dane County.)

If it is positive, do not return to Madison or campus; follow these instructions for isolation.

If it is negative:

If you are NOT having symptoms, return as planned.

If you are having symptoms, do not return to Madison or campus. Isolate and take another test to confirm your result. Use a PCR test immediately if available; otherwise use an antigen test 24 hours after your first test. If the second test is negative, return as planned. If the second test is positive, do not return to Madison or campus; follow these instructions for isolation.

If you are unable to get a test at your current location before traveling to Madison, get tested as soon as possible upon returning to Madison.

Currently outside the U.S.

Follow CDC international travel recommendations:

If you have provided or can provide proof of a positive PCR test within the last 90 days, you are not required to test.



Otherwise, test as required prior to departing country of origin. If you test positive, postpone your travel and follow these instructions.



Take an antigen test 3-5 days after arrival in the U.S. Follow these instructions if you test positive.



If you are not fully vaccinated (completed initial vaccine series), quarantine for 5 days after arrival.



Testing once you arrive on campus or in Dane County

In addition to testing before you return to Madison, take another antigen test within 24 hours of your return. If you are already in Dane County, take an antigen test at least 24 hours before your next visit to campus (not counting a visit to pick up a test kit if needed, as explained below).

Residence hall students will have an antigen test provided in their room upon move in. Follow the instructions you receive with the test.

Students who live off campus will have access to a free at-home antigen test at no cost with a valid Wiscard. Pickup will be at Memorial Union and Union South, Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Additional opportunities will be available Jan. 22 through Jan. 24. Check covidresponse.wisc.edu for updates.

If it is positive, do not come to campus. Follow these instructions for isolation.

If it is negative:

If you are NOT having symptoms, come to campus as planned.



If you are having symptoms, do not come to campus. Isolate and take another test to confirm your result. Use a PCR test immediately if available; otherwise use an antigen test 24 hours after your first test. If the second test is negative, come to campus as planned. If the second test is positive, do not come to campus ; follow these instructions for isolation.



Key resources