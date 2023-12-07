Campus community invited to listening sessions on recruitment for vice chancellor for research

After close consultation with shared governance and campus partners, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin authorized the formal title change and organizational restructuring necessary in the search for UW–Madison’s vice chancellor for research. The University Committee endorsed relevant amendments to faculty policies and procedures to reflect these changes, including moving the reporting line of the dean of the Graduate School to the provost. These amendments were approved by the Faculty Senate on Dec. 4.

Formerly known as the vice chancellor for research and graduate education, this position will now have an enhanced focus on UW–Madison’s research enterprise, playing a vital role in creating a future-oriented research infrastructure that leverages UW–Madison’s history of innovation and discovery in service to the Wisconsin idea.

The committee leading the search and screening process for the vice chancellor for research invites the UW community to share input on the search during two online listening sessions this month. Both sessions will be held virtually via Zoom; registration is required for participation.

The vice chancellor for research listening sessions will be held:

Monday, Dec. 11, noon to 1 p.m. Zoom registration.

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 11a.m. to noon. Zoom registration.

Employees may attend the sessions during work hours without loss of pay but should first provide their supervisor with reasonable notice.

Members of the UW–Madison community are encouraged to review the position description and nominate candidates to apply.