Two deans reappointed after 5-year reviews

Every five years of their tenure, deans of the university’s schools and colleges undergo a comprehensive review to assess their academic and administrative leadership and performance. The reviews include interviews with faculty, staff, students and external stakeholders. The provost appoints the members of the review committee.

Two dean reviews began last fall and have been completed: Grainger Dean of the College of Engineering Ian Robertson and Division of Extension Dean Karl Martin. Both deans have received feedback based on the results of their reviews, and both have agreed to accept reappointment to their positions.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and Interim Provost Eric Wilcots wish to express appreciation to the chairs and members of the two dean review teams and to all who contributed their input to the reviews.