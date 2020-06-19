Photo gallery Campus, community celebrate Juneteenth
UW-Madison today honors and celebrates Juneteenth, commemorating the day the last group of enslaved Black Americans were made aware of their liberation in Galveston, Texas in 1865 — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Black Cultural Center will host a virtual celebration of Black music and culture with DJ Tricey Trice at 1:30 p.m. CT.
For those who want to learn more about the history of Juneteenth and the ongoing struggle for freedom and equality for African Americans, UW-Madison Libraries has many free physical and electronic resources available.
Many will also join a community celebration hosted by Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination at 5 p.m.
