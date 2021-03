We found out this week why March is sometimes called the Spring of Deception in Wisconsin. After a burst of summery temperatures, a couple inches of snow fell on Madison on Monday. Luckily, it’s expected to melt soon. The next springtime will be real. We promise.



1 A University Housing food-delivery robot makes its way through the snow. Photo by: Jeff Miller

2 A pedestrian walks along Observatory Drive as a late winter snow storm blankets campus. Photo by: Jeff Miller