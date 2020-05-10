Photo gallery Business grads get their names up in lights

May 10, 2020

In a visual tribute honoring the graduating Class of 2020, the names of graduates  of the Wisconsin School of Business were projected onto the side of Grainger Hall. UW–Madison’s in-person Spring Commencement ceremonies traditionally held at a both Camp Randall and the Kohl Center were canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Two people stand watching Grainger Hall with names projected on it.

Wisconsin School of Business graduate Yunke Deng (left), receiving her degree in accounting, and her friend Alex Yang (right) wait for Yunke’s name to be shown. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A crowd of people watches the names projected on Grainger Hall.

Observers watched the scroll of names on Grainger Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A building with names projected upon it at nighttime.

With no in-person commencement this year, the Wisconsin School of Business found a unique way to honor graduates. Photo by: Bryce Richter

A night time shot of a building with red light projected upon it, with names in white.

The names of Wisconsin School of Business graduates were projected on the eastern side of Grainger Hall the evening of May 9. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Tags: commencement, Wisconsin School of Business