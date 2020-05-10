In a visual tribute honoring the graduating Class of 2020, the names of graduates of the Wisconsin School of Business were projected onto the side of Grainger Hall. UW–Madison’s in-person Spring Commencement ceremonies traditionally held at a both Camp Randall and the Kohl Center were canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.



1 Wisconsin School of Business graduate Yunke Deng (left), receiving her degree in accounting, and her friend Alex Yang (right) wait for Yunke’s name to be shown. Photo by: Bryce Richter

2 Observers watched the scroll of names on Grainger Hall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

3 With no in-person commencement this year, the Wisconsin School of Business found a unique way to honor graduates. Photo by: Bryce Richter

4 The names of Wisconsin School of Business graduates were projected on the eastern side of Grainger Hall the evening of May 9. Photo by: Bryce Richter