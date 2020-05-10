Photo gallery Business grads get their names up in lights
In a visual tribute honoring the graduating Class of 2020, the names of graduates of the Wisconsin School of Business were projected onto the side of Grainger Hall. UW–Madison’s in-person Spring Commencement ceremonies traditionally held at a both Camp Randall and the Kohl Center were canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin School of Business graduate Yunke Deng (left), receiving her degree in accounting, and her friend Alex Yang (right) wait for Yunke’s name to be shown.
Observers watched the scroll of names on Grainger Hall.
With no in-person commencement this year, the Wisconsin School of Business found a unique way to honor graduates.
The names of Wisconsin School of Business graduates were projected on the eastern side of Grainger Hall the evening of May 9.