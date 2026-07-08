Brian Moulton named UW–Madison’s senior director of federal relations

Moulton brings more than two decades of experience in public policy, government affairs and the non-profit sector to the role.

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Brian Moulton has joined UW–Madison as senior director of federal relations, bringing more than two decades of experience in public policy, government affairs and the non-profit sector.

Moulton will join the university’s Office of Federal Relations, based in Washington, D.C., which advocates on behalf of the university and serves as a liaison to the U.S. government and national partners.

“UW–Madison’s impact is felt across Wisconsin and far beyond, from lifesaving research to innovation that strengthens communities and the economy,” says Moulton. “I’m honored to advance that work in Washington and build strong partnerships that support the university’s public mission.”

Brian Moulton

Moulton most recently served as director of the Office of Legislative Affairs at the Federal Communications Commission, where he led the agency’s primary liaison office to Congress, providing lawmakers with information on regulatory decisions, policy questions, constituent concerns and congressional inquiries.

Prior to joining the FCC, Moulton spent eight years as senior counsel to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, managing a broad legislative portfolio that included education, the judiciary, science and technology and telecommunications. In that role, he worked with Wisconsin’s higher education institutions, including UW–Madison, on policy and appropriations priorities.

“Brian brings over twenty years of Capitol Hill and executive experience to our federal relations team,” says Craig Thompson, vice chancellor for university relations. “His experience in Washington and familiarity with Wisconsin’s priorities will help ensure UW–Madison’s voice is heard as decisions are made that affect our research, education and outreach missions. I am confident that our team of Brian and Laura Phillips will serve the university very well as we navigate these challenging times.”

Moulton is a graduate of George Washington University Law School and the University of Texas at Austin.

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