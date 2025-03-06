Brent Plisch named UWPD chief of police

Brent Plisch, current interim University of Wisconsin–Madison Police Department chief, has been named the new UWPD chief of police.

Plisch will shift into this new role on March 16.

“I will continue to promote the safety and well-being of all who live, work, and learn at UW–Madison,” said Plisch. “I, along with my UWPD colleagues, strive to create an environment where students, faculty, staff, and community members feel safe.”

During his time at UW–Madison, Plisch has been involved in nearly all facets of public safety provided by UWPD, including field trainer, K-9 handler, community liaison, and various leadership levels. Prior to his appointment to interim chief of police, Plisch served as the assistant chief for administration and support, with leadership oversight of emergency management, access control and video systems, human resources, finances, IT, and professional standards.

“With nearly 20 years of experience working for the UWPD, Brent Plisch has a deep understanding of current issues facing UW–Madison and the surrounding community,” said Rob Cramer, vice chancellor for finance and administration. “Plisch’s time as interim chief of police has provided him the opportunity to refine his leadership skills and further connect with the UW–Madison and surrounding community. I’ve been appreciative of Chief Plisch’s willingness to engage across our different constituencies to build a safer campus for everyone.”

Cramer also thanked the search committee for their time and effort in selecting finalists and appreciated everyone who participated in the selection process and provided feedback.

Plisch said the UWPD will continue to focus on building relationships, learning about the UW–Madison community’s expectations and finding creative ways to engage UWPD staff so the community is prepared to meet future challenges together.

Plisch was selected from among four finalists in a search conducted by a 13-member committee chaired by Nancy Lynch, vice chancellor for legal affairs.

Prior to Plisch joining UWPD in June 2005 as a police officer, he was a captain in the United States Army. He has a bachelor’s degree from Winona State University and is working towards a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh.

The associate vice chancellor and chief of police is responsible for leading and overseeing all police department functions while building and maintaining strong relationships with campus stakeholders to address issues and foster community strength. Additionally, the chief collaborates with multidisciplinary teams to creatively reduce vulnerabilities and safeguard the campus community.