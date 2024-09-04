Today was the first day of class for the thousands of students at UW–Madison, as well as many faculty members and others. It’s a landmark day for everyone, no matter their position or age: A promising new beginning, the start of a new challenge.
On the first day of class at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, we followed along with an undergraduate student, a graduate student and a professor who all began their respective journeys.
Jake Leismer, first-year undergraduate
Second from the left, Leismer from Sheboygan, walks up Observatory Hill on the way to his first class. Leismer’s older sibling is a student at the UW–Madison, and his twin brother is a student at UW–Eau Claire. Photo: Althea Dotzour
At center, Professor Nevine El-Nossery looks at notes taken by first-year student Jake Leismer (at right) and Liam Beran (at left) during an ice breaker exercise in French 311: Advanced Composition and Conversation in Van Hise Hall. Photo: Althea Dotzour
At center, Leismer speaks to classmates before the start of Path-Bio 210: HIV: Sex, Society, and Science in the Sewell Social Sciences building. Leismer is part of the College of Letters & Science Honors Program, and this class is an honors-only course. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Mariana Santos, new graduate student
Mariana Santos, a graduate student in the Department of Plant Pathology, walks to her first class by way of Henry Mall during the first day of classes for the fall semester. Santos is originally from Brazil and attended UW–Madison for her undergraduate degree. Photo: Bryce Richter
Santos listens to Assistant Professor Peter DiGennaro in a plant pathology lecture course in the DeLuca Biochemistry Building. Photo: Bryce Richter
Santos takes a moment to enjoy a morning coffee outside of the DeLuca Biochemical Sciences Building as she prepares for a presentation she’ll be doing later on during the first day of classes. Photo: Bryce Richter
Andi Wang, new professor
Professor Andi Wang greets the class of 150 students during his first day teaching Industrial & Systems Engineering 210: Intro to Industrial Statistics in 1610 Engineering Hall. Wang comes to Madison from Arizona State University and his teaching his first UW–Madison class. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Wang greets the class during his first day teaching at UW. Photo: Althea Dotzour
Wang speaks to students after his first day class. Photo: Althea Dotzour
