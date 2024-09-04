Today was the first day of class for the thousands of students at UW–Madison, as well as many faculty members and others. It’s a landmark day for everyone, no matter their position or age: A promising new beginning, the start of a new challenge.

On the first day of class at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, we followed along with an undergraduate student, a graduate student and a professor who all began their respective journeys.

Jake Leismer, first-year undergraduate

Mariana Santos, new graduate student

Andi Wang, new professor