Video by Jeff Miller

Thousands of demonstrators from the community gathered on campus for a “Finishing the Work: Black Lives Matter Solidarity March” on June 7. It was sponsored and organized by the local pastors of the African American Council of Churches “to stand up and speak out against racism, injustice and declare ‘Black Lives Matter.’”



1 The march began at the intersection of University Avenue and North Park Street and proceeded past the Humanities Building toward Library Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 Many of the marchers carried signs denouncing racial injustice. Photo by: Bryce Richter



3 LaTanya Maymon sings as she leads the crowd. Photo by: Jeff Miller



4 The group stopped every eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before Floyd died. Photo by: Jeff Miller



5 Organizers sought to “bring the faith community together” for racial justice, but all were welcome to participate. Photo by: Jeff Miller



6 The march moved from campus up State Street toward the Capitol. Photo by: Bryce Richter



7 The African American Council of Churches said, “This is not a political march but it is one that will cry out for justice.” Photo by: Jeff Miller



8 The marchers made their way from the UW–Madison campus up State Street and ending at the Capitol square. Photo by: Jeff Miller