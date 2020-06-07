Photo gallery Black Lives Matter Solidarity March

June 7, 2020

Video by Jeff Miller

Thousands of demonstrators from the community gathered on campus for a “Finishing the Work: Black Lives Matter Solidarity March” on June 7. It was sponsored and organized by the local pastors of the African American Council of Churches “to stand up and speak out against racism, injustice and declare ‘Black Lives Matter.’”

Protestors marching in street

The march began at the intersection of University Avenue and North Park Street and proceeded past the Humanities Building toward Library Mall. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Protestors marching in street

Many of the marchers carried signs denouncing racial injustice. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Protestors carrying signs

LaTanya Maymon sings as she leads the crowd. Photo by: Jeff Miller

The group stopped every eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before Floyd died.

The group stopped every eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before Floyd died. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Protestors with Black Lives Matter banner

Organizers sought to “bring the faith community together” for racial justice, but all were welcome to participate. Photo by: Jeff Miller

View of protestors from State Street toward Capitol

The march moved from campus up State Street toward the Capitol. Photo by: Bryce Richter

Marcher holding up fist

The African American Council of Churches said, “This is not a political march but it is one that will cry out for justice.” Photo by: Jeff Miller

Protestors in street

The marchers made their way from the UW–Madison campus up State Street and ending at the Capitol square. Photo by: Jeff Miller

Black Lives Matter sign

The theme of the event was “Finishing the Work: Black Lives Matter.” Photo by: Jeff Miller

See more photo stories
Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email

Tags: recent sighting