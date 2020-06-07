Photo gallery Black Lives Matter Solidarity March
Video by Jeff Miller
Thousands of demonstrators from the community gathered on campus for a “Finishing the Work: Black Lives Matter Solidarity March” on June 7. It was sponsored and organized by the local pastors of the African American Council of Churches “to stand up and speak out against racism, injustice and declare ‘Black Lives Matter.’”
The march began at the intersection of University Avenue and North Park Street and proceeded past the Humanities Building toward Library Mall.
Many of the marchers carried signs denouncing racial injustice.
LaTanya Maymon sings as she leads the crowd.
The group stopped every eight minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck before Floyd died.
Organizers sought to “bring the faith community together” for racial justice, but all were welcome to participate.
The march moved from campus up State Street toward the Capitol.
The African American Council of Churches said, “This is not a political march but it is one that will cry out for justice.”
The marchers made their way from the UW–Madison campus up State Street and ending at the Capitol square.
The theme of the event was “Finishing the Work: Black Lives Matter.”
