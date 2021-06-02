Chris McIntosh, a former Badger football star, was introduced as the University of Wisconsin’s next director of athletics at a Kohl Center news conference following his selection by Chancellor Rebecca Blank and approval by the UW System Board of Regents on Wednesday. McIntosh, currently the deputy AD, will succeed Barry Alvarez, who is retiring.



1 McIntosh (left) speaks with former football teammates Ron Dayne (center) and Cecil Martin (right) prior to a press conference.

2 McIntosh walks with Kevin Kluender, assistant AD for marketing and promotions.

3 McIntosh speaks with his family prior to the press conference.

4 UW–Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank introduces McIntosh as the new director of athletics.

5 McIntosh speaks at the Kohl Center.

6 Kevin Warren, Big Ten Conference commissioner, speaks during the press conference.

7 McIntosh captained two of the most celebrated football teams in Badgers history.

8 McIntosh (second from left) is pictured with his former teammates and coach Barry Alvarez following the press conference. Left to right, Donnel Thompson, McIntosh, Ron Dayne, Alvarez, Bobby Adamov and Cecil Martin.