Behind the scenes with Nate Buescher, UW freshman and Disney star Meet the rising actor who's balancing college classes with a lead role in the hit show 'Electric Bloom.'

UW–Madison’s freshman class can count a rising Hollywood star among its ranks. You might catch Nate (stage name: Nathaniel) Buescher climbing up Bascom Hill to get to his biology classes — or appearing on your TV screen if you watch Disney’s new musical comedy series “Electric Bloom.”

Buescher, who grew up in Chicago, has also starred in the anthology series “Circuit Breakers” and appeared in several other TV shows. In “Electric Bloom,” he plays high schooler Lucas Jasper, the “poetic but clueless” (in Buescher’s words) class crush who befriends a pop music trio that becomes the biggest band in the world.

Now done with filming for “Electric Bloom,” this college freshman and talented actor is finding other ways to stay busy. We caught up with him recently to learn about his experience on set, why he chose UW–Madison, and how he’s balancing school with a career and social life.

In “Electric Bloom,” Nate Buescher (right, with costar Lumi Pollack) plays the “poetic but clueless” class crush who befriends a soon-to-be-famous pop music trio. Disney/Lara Solanki

What made you choose UW–Madison?

I wanted a school that was competitive to get into and would actually push me once I got there. UW had that. But I also wanted the full college setup: Big Ten sports, a solid social scene. I wanted balance. And the town mattered. I grew up in Chicago, so I didn’t want to end up somewhere that felt too quiet or too far removed. Madison has a great vibe. It’s smart, social and easy to get around. It felt like a place I could actually live, not just go to school.

What major are you pursuing?

I’m premed, majoring in biology. I’m aiming for [a career in] dermatology, so I’ve been focused on understanding how the body works, especially the skin and everything connected to it. Biology felt like the right move.

What has been the best part of your UW–Madison experience?

The energy. “Jump Around” at football games is unreal. Even with a rough start to the season, the crowd shows up like it’s the playoffs. I’m pledging [a fraternity] right now, which is a whole thing. But the real highlight has been meeting people who are smart, funny and real. That’s what’s made it feel less like school and more like a place I want to be.

How are you balancing your acting career with the demands of college?

We wrapped filming for this season at the end of July, which worked out well. It gave me space to focus fully on starting school. Outside of a few auditions and the occasional press opportunity, it’s been pretty smooth. I’m grateful that both [academics and acting] have been able to coexist without pulling too much from each other.

What was the most rewarding part of filming “Electric Bloom”?

The people. Learning from each other, building something together, laughing in between takes. It was the kind of set you hope for but don’t always get. And doing it with Disney behind it, you feel how big it is and how much it matters to be part of something like this. Seeing it come to life on screen. That hit different.

How would you describe your character Lucas?

He’s the class crush, whether he knows it or not. [The bandmates] Posey, Jade and Tulip definitely notice when he walks by. He’s a mix of poetic and clueless, someone who can trip over his own backpack two seconds after saying something unexpectedly wise. Lucas means well, even when he’s not totally sure what’s going on. He’s [the band] Electric Bloom’s biggest supporter and friend, and always in their corner.

How do you personally relate to your character?

There are definitely parts of Lucas that feel familiar. He’s loyal, he shows up for people, and he’s not afraid to say something real, even if he doesn’t realize how much it lands until later. I’ve had moments where I’ve said something and only found out later that it stuck with someone. So yeah, that quiet kind of wisdom? I relate to that.

Do you have any pre-filming rituals?

I wouldn’t call them rituals exactly, but there are a few things that always seem to happen. The cast is big on practical jokes. They get us laughing before we’re even on camera, and they set the tone for how funny the show is. I usually start the day with an açai bowl, and there’s always a big bag of pink Starbursts in my dressing room just in case. And yeah, I always check the lunch menu early. Priorities.

Buescher, dancing in a scene with costar Carmen Sanchez, shows off his (real-life) school pride by wearing Badger gear on set and hanging a Wisconsin flag in his dressing room. Disney/Lara Solanki

What do you like to do outside of acting?

I’m into sports, both college and pro, and I take my fantasy football team way too seriously. I listen to music constantly, and hip hop dance has always been a real passion. I used to perform. I’ve been learning guitar, slowly. I work out when I can, and I love traveling. Giving back is important to me. Back in Chicago, I started making meals with my mom for people living in tent communities. We still do it when I’m home. It’s just something that matters to us.

Do you ever show off your Badger pride on set?

You could definitely catch me in a Badger sweatshirt or T-shirt. But I’m not the only one. One of our show creators, Rachel Lewis, went to Madison, and one of the director’s sons did too, so there’s a lot of spirit on set. I’ve got a big Madison flag hanging in my dressing room, so I clearly represent.

Have other students recognized you from the show?

Yeah, it happens sometimes. Usually, it’s chill. Someone will say they like the show or ask if I’m Lucas Jasper. One time I was walking across campus and someone pointed and said, “Wait, are you the guy from that electric show? Bloom something?” I said yeah, and they fist-bumped me and kept moving. No selfie. No follow-up. Just a drive-by moment. It was kind of perfect.

“Electric Bloom” premiered on Disney in July and is available to stream on Disney+. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.