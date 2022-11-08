Photo gallery #BadgersVote on Election Day 2022

On Nov. 8, students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison are turning out at polling places across campus to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Election Day voting is going smoothly at the 10 UW–Madison polling places, and turnout appears strong.



1 Students head into Gordon Dining & Event Center, one of several official polling places for UW-Madison students living on campus. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Leading up to the election, UW's #BadgersVote campaign provided students with everything they need to know to participate in the election. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 Some students registered to vote at at the polls before casting their ballots. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 Josh Olson, a ’21 UW graduate in chemical engineering, hands a student voter their election ballot at the Nicholas Recreation Center. Olson works for Epic Systems, and he gets the day off work to volunteer at the polls. Olson also served as a poll worker when he was a student. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 Students fill out midterm election ballots at Chazen Museum of Art. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 Tripp Commons at the Memorial Union also hosted a polling place on Election Day. Photo by: Althea Dotzour