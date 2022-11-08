 Skip to main content
Photo gallery #BadgersVote on Election Day 2022

November 8, 2022

On Nov. 8, students at the University of Wisconsin–Madison are turning out at polling places across campus to cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm elections. Election Day voting is going smoothly at the 10 UW–Madison polling places, and turnout appears strong.

Pedestrians walk by a voting sign in front of the Gordon Dining & Event Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Students head into Gordon Dining & Event Center, one of several official polling places for UW-Madison students living on campus. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

#BadgersVote letters adorn the bottom of Bascom Hill

Leading up to the election, UW's #BadgersVote campaign provided students with everything they need to know to participate in the election. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A student bends over a table and shows her ID to a poll worker.

Some students registered to vote at at the polls before casting their ballots. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A seated poll worker hands a ballot to a voter.

Josh Olson, a ’21 UW graduate in chemical engineering, hands a student voter their election ballot at the Nicholas Recreation Center. Olson works for Epic Systems, and he gets the day off work to volunteer at the polls. Olson also served as a poll worker when he was a student. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students fill out midterm election ballots while pedestrians and bikers pass by outside of the Chazen Museum of Art

Students fill out midterm election ballots at Chazen Museum of Art. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

Students fill out midterm election ballots in Tripp Commons at the Memorial Union

Tripp Commons at the Memorial Union also hosted a polling place on Election Day. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

A wide shot from above of students filling out midterm election ballots and registering their vote at the Chazen Museum of Art

Voting at the Chazen Museum of Art generated a low hum of activity as student voters registered and marked their ballots. Photo by: Althea Dotzour

