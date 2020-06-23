The state of Wisconsin continues the gradual process of reopening after months of closures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In this Badger Talks video, Dr. Nasia Safdar, the medical director of infection control and prevention at UW Hospital and Clinics, discusses how people can try to stay safe when they venture out in public.

Dr. Safdar gives her three top tips for staying safe as restaurants, hair salons and other businesses continue to reopen. She discusses Wisconsin’s outlook even as cases rise in other states, and the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in this fall.