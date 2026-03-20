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Badgers power past Penn State in overtime thriller

With a big boost from its Olympians, UW women’s hockey advances to the NCAA championship game.

​Photos by Taylor Wolfram

On Friday night, the UW women’s hockey team overcame Penn State’s home-ice advantage in an overtime classic to advance to the 2026 NCAA championship game. In front of a record crowd in University Park, Pennsylvania, the game featured spirited and chippy play between two of the best teams in the nation — the defending champion Badgers, aiming for their ninth national title, and the upstart Nittany Lions, making their first Frozen Four appearance. 

Senior forward Laila Edwards, fresh off a gold medal performance at the Olympics, scored a pair of equalizers in the first and second periods after Penn State jumped out to early leads. Freshman forward Adéla Šapovalivová (also an Olympian, if you can sense a trend) gave the Badgers a 3-2 lead with a wrap-around goal late in the second period. But Penn State sent the game to overtime on a breakaway score with under five minutes left.   

In overtime, senior forward Kirsten Simms (you guessed it, another Olympian) quickly capitalized on a power play to send Badger fans — who traveled aplenty to Pennsylvania — into pandemonium. It was Simms’s 100th career goal and a rerun of her overtime heroics in last year’s championship game. 

Next up? Rival Ohio State, whom UW will face on Sunday in a rematch of the last three title games. The dynasty doesn’t end here.  

A Zamboni rides over an ice hockey rink that sports the 2026 NCAA Frozen Four logo.
Inside Pegula Ice Arena, a Zamboni prepares the ice for the Frozen Four battle between the Badgers and Nittany Lions. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Hockey fans and the UW Marching Band form a line from the bus to the ice hockey arena while cheering and giving high fives to a Badger women’s hockey player, who walks into the arena.
Outside the arena, the UW Marching Band braves the rain to serenade Badger players on the red — or rather, blue — carpet. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Mascot Bucky Badger pats a young hockey fan on the head while waiting for the Badger women’s hockey team to arrive to an ice hockey arena.
Bucky Badger — wearing hockey gloves, of course — greets some young fans before the game. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Mascot Bucky Badger sits in a restaurant booth and leads a family in a cheer for the Badgers.
Badgers find a lot of friendly faces at a pre-game pep rally hosted by Brother’s Bar & Grill in State College. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Mascot Bucky Badger stands on top of a counter in a sports bar while leading a large group of UW Badger fans in a cheer
Bucky gets some special privileges — like standing on the bar to lead a cheer — when Badger hockey is in town. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
From the stands, crowds stand for the national anthem while both hockey teams – the UW Badgers and Penn State Nittany Lions – stands in line on the ice to honor the American Flag.
The Frozen Four stage: familiar territory for the reigning champion Badgers but a new scene for the Nittany Lions, despite the home-ice advantage. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Laila Edwards skates toward the Penn State goal and pushes the hockey puck past the Nittany Lions goalkeeper to score a goal.
Goal! Senior forward and Olympic gold medalist Laila Edwards flips in a backhand to tie the game 1–1 in the first period. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Members of the Badger women’s hockey team hug in celebration on the ice after the team scores a goal.
Badger teammates mob Edwards after her game-tying score. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Members of the Badger women’s hockey team sit on the bench and watch the action on the ice along with Coach Mark Johnson who stands behind them with arms crossed and observes.
Head coach Mark Johnson, who’s led UW to 17 Frozen Fours and a record eight national championships, surveys the ice in the first period. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
From the ice, players Kirsten Simms and Laila Edwards acknowledge the Badger fans in the stands after Edwards scored a goal.
Kirsten Simms (left) and Laila Edwards, fellow senior forwards and Olympians, celebrate with the crowd after connecting for another equalizer in the second period. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
From behind, Badger fans hold up W signs with their hands in response to the Badgers scoring a goal.
After freshman Adéla Šapovalivová gives UW the 3-2 lead, Badgers fans are ready to head into the third (but not-so-final) period. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Two Nittany Lion hockey players surround Badger women’s hockey goalie as they attempt to score a goal.
Badger goaltender Ava McNaughton fends off multiple shots on goal in the third period to keep a trip to the finals within reach. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Surrounded by Nittany Lion players, Badger Kirsten Simms lines up to take a shot at the goal. 
Forward Kirsten Simms prepares to take the winning shot during overtime to send the Badgers to their fourth consecutive NCAA championship game. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Player Kirsten Simms sits on the ice after scoring the winning goal as fellow Badger players rush to celebrate her shot.
Badgers win! Players rush to celebrate Kirsten Simms and her game-winning goal. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
The Badger women’s hockey team clusters together on the ice for a celebration hug after winning the game in overtime.
All together now! The Badgers celebrate their hard-fought overtime win. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
The Badger women’s hockey team stands linked arm-in-arm in a line on the ice as they sing the song Varsity.
From LaBahn Arena in Madison to Pegula Ice Arena in Pennsylvania, the notes of “Varsity” hit just as sweet after a Frozen Four victory. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Tags: recent sightings, UW Athletics

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