Badgers make a splash with late-night Aqua Zumba

Dozens of Badgers filled the pool at the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center earlier this month for a free, late-night Aqua Zumba class. They moved to the beat of Latin music as recent alum Olivia Youngbauer led them in a dance-based workout from the deck of the Cove Pool. Interested in getting into group fitness? University Recreation & Wellbeing has lots of options. This wasn’t even the last Aqua Zumba class of the semester. Three more are coming up this on Nov. 5, Dec. 3 and Dec. 11.

A woman in pink athletic clothes leads a water Zumba class. She jumps and points on the deck of an indoor pool. A pool full of UW students follow her.
UW alum Olivia Youngbauer led the late-night Aqua Zumba class. Photo: Paige Valley
A group of students stand in the pool smiling and laughing as they follow along.
Students filled the pool and got ready to move. Photo: Paige Valley
A view of the instructor's feet in a running stance and students following along in the water
Students danced to the beat of the music as they followed along with Youngbauer. Photo: Paige Valley
Close view of one student smiling as she raises one hand while following the instructor
The buoyancy that fourth-year doctoral candidate Christina Jurotich felt wasn’t only from the water. She just passed per preliminary exams in cell and regenerative biology and was in the mood to celebrate. Photo: Paige Valley
Wide view of the pool full of students and the instructor leading the class
This wasn’t the last Aqua Zumba of the semester. Badgers wanting to give it a try this semester have three more chances on give Aqua Zumba a try on Nov. 5, Dec. 3 and Dec. 11 at the Bakke. Photo: Paige Valley

Tags: recent sightings, Recreatiion & Wellbeing, student life

