Badgers make a splash with late-night Aqua Zumba

Dozens of Badgers filled the pool at the Bakke Recreation & Wellbeing Center earlier this month for a free, late-night Aqua Zumba class. They moved to the beat of Latin music as recent alum Olivia Youngbauer led them in a dance-based workout from the deck of the Cove Pool. Interested in getting into group fitness? University Recreation & Wellbeing has lots of options. This wasn’t even the last Aqua Zumba class of the semester. Three more are coming up this on Nov. 5, Dec. 3 and Dec. 11.