BadgerAtHome keeps UW community connected

Since March, thousands of UW–Madison faculty and staff members have transitioned to remote work. We know the challenges: social isolation, child care double duty, shaky internet, space limitations. But from resourcefully taking notes on an Etch A Sketch to constructing makeshift work spaces, we’re already seeing the creative spirit that makes the UW such a special place to work.

How do we capture that spirit and create a sense of community when we’re all apart? #SaferAtHome, meet #BadgerAtHome.

Through the new #BadgerAtHome website, UW–Madison is encouraging students, faculty and staff to share their experiences of learning and working remotely and to stay connected with each other. The site features the latest campus community stories and social media inspiration as we continue to navigate an uncertain time.

Student Affairs kicked off the campaign with #BadgerAtHome Fest, a series of virtual experiences for students as the spring semester came to a close. Featured events included a UW-themed quiz game, a Wisconsin Film Fest showing of a student-produced film, RED Talks (a UW twist on TED Talks), and an a cappella showcase.

Nearly 20,000 people watched as six student musical groups synchronized over their screens to perform classics and pop hits. One viewer commented: “Thank you everyone! Such lovely singing & beautiful faces — a nice break from Netflix!”

In the coming weeks, faculty, staff and students will be invited to engage in a variety of interactive activities on social media and to submit material that may appear on the #BadgerAtHome website. Stay tuned — and stay connected.