The start of mass vaccination for COVID-19 has raised the exciting prospect of being able to travel again in the near future.

In this Badger Talks video, Laura Albert, professor of industrial and systems engineering, talks about what we can expect as we return.

Albert said it might take a few years to return to travel, since we’re used to risk reduction measures that haven’t reached everywhere yet. Wearing masks remains important on subways, buses and airplanes, she said.

But changes are being made in airports, such as distancing in lines at security points, and touchless tickets, and more changes are being considered. “I think one thing that will help is these changes will give travelers the confidence in returning public transportation and air travel,” she said.