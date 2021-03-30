Badger Talks video: Follow vaccine etiquette

Vaccines provide hope that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be behind us, but they also can lead to some tricky conversations.

In this week’s Badger Talks video, vaccine etiquette is discussed by Devlin Cole, a resident physician at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and University Health Services.

Cole recommends not asking people if they’re vaccinated, or what medical conditions made them eligible for vaccination.

“Everybody is going to have a different comfort level. Some people have made vaccine choices that may be different from yours,” she said. As an alternative, share your own vaccine status.

And by all means, stay away from comments about body mass index, or BMI, she said. “Making comments about people’s weight is not the kind thing to do.”