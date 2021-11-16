 Skip to main content
November 16, 2021

Summer is sublime, but autumn may be the most glorious time to experience the beauty of the UW–Madison campus. It is also the most fleeting. No sooner have the leaves burst into their brilliant fall hues than they are crunching underfoot, with whispers of winter in the air. Here are some seasonal views preserved by University Communications photographers as the days grew shorter and the shadows longer.

Photos by Jeff Miller, Bryce Richter, Althea Dotzour and Brian Huynh
Text by Bill Graf

Ahjin Jo composes a photograph of Hayoung Yi posing against a golden backdrop on Bascom Hill. Does her camera have an autumnfocus setting?

Joggers on the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path could be excused for easing their pace a bit to make a rejuvenating run last a little longer.

Conversing in Turkish — possibly about their history and computer science studies, but probably about something more lighthearted — graduate students Selenay Aydin (left) and Bengisu Cagiltay enjoy the Memorial Union Terrace.

It's definitely jacket weather as students leave their midday classes at Agricultural Hall on a sunny but crisp early November afternoon. Before long, they'll be digging out their hats and gloves.

Is it just our imagination, or does fall make Bascom Hill — the summer frisbee-tossing and sunbathing crowds having thinned — a more relaxing place to stretch out with a good book? Student Karlie Bonnell votes yes.

The women's crew team finds it's perfect weather for rowing practice on Lake Mendota — oar not, says the person in the fishing boat.

Swapping out desks, chairs and chalkboards for a patch of lawn under a canopy of trees, a class meets on Bascom Hill. If this were always an option, Zoom would be doomed.

When tulips open their petals to greet you in front of the Carillon Tower next spring, you can thank Danielle Smith, a gardener in the Division of Facilities Planning and Management, for having carefully arranged and planted the bulbs this autumn.

On foot or on wheels, in a hurry or taking your time, exploring the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path (seen here passing Kronshage Residence Hall) will reward you with seasonal scenery around every curve.

Falling rain on fallen leaves makes the Botany Garden behind Birge Hall a prime location to watch nature turn the calendar pages.

Long shadows extend like tall defenders from the silhouettes of students playing a pickup basketball game near the Lakeshore Neighborhood residence halls.

A warm coat and umbrella are at hand to provide protection from the elements in case this pleasant day near Union South turns blustery — as fall days in Wisconsin are wont to do.

Their single season on Earth having passed, from budding out to bidding adieu, fallen leaves accumulate on a sidewalk near the Wisconsin Historical Society.

No person with a camera phone — not you, not me, not Kip Leadholm of McFarland — can resist the urge to become a nature photographer in the UW Arboretum, especially when it's ablaze with fall color.

Architects and artisans can give us stately buildings like Agricultural Hall, but only nature can wrap their intricate details in a leafy scarf.

Sweeping views through the windows of the Discovery Building bring fall color inside, providing an inspiring mood for a reflective moment.

Just wondering: Do four-legged joggers require two Fitbits?

Sheesh! You set the clocks back one lousy hour, and all of a sudden the street lamps are calling you home.

