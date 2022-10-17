With campus ablaze in color and a waning number of warm days before winter comes, hardly anyone let a light drizzle stop them from getting outdoors on Oct. 11. From biking to sailing to just reading a book, University of Wisconsin–Madison community members made the most of the beautiful autumn day. The University Communications photo team – three staff and two student photographers embarked on a mini fall color photography blitz of different parts of campus during the mild and sometimes drizzly October afternoon.

Photos by Althea Dotzour, Bryce Richter, Colton Mansavage, Jeff Miller and Taylor Wolfman



1 One benefit of fall is enjoying the crunch of fallen leaves beneath your feet. Photo by: Bryce Richter



2 While growing season is nearing the end, flowers continue to bloom. This flowerbed is at Union South. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



3 Students study and walk in Engineering Hall even as fall colors fairly burst through the windows. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 A cyclist bikes through the light rain outside Babcock Hall. Photo by Colton Mansavage



5 With the fall season in full swing, tree leaves fall and cover one of the sidewalks outside of the Kohl Center. Photo by Colton Mansavage



6 Badger women’s soccer player Mary Monticello (at right) tosses a towel to teammate Emma Jaskaniec to wipe off their scooters near Camp Randall Stadium. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Members of the Madison West High School cross country team run along the Picnic Point path of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve. Photo by: Bryce Richter



8 UW-Madison engineering student Alisha Handa prepares to rig a Hoofer sailboat along the Lake Mendota shoreline. Hoofers is a student-run organization focused on outdoor activities. Photo by Taylor Wolfram



9 Ablaze in fall color, tree leaves and climbing vine begin to change color along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Photo by: Jeff Miller



10 A chipmunk stands on a fallen tree trunk and nibbles on an acorn while foraging for food in the woods along the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Photo by: Jeff Miller



11 Student Sofie Schachter, a junior majoring in English, reads a book while sitting on a fallen tree trunk on the Lake Mendota shoreline near the Howard Temin Lakeshore Path. Photo by: Jeff Miller