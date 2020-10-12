As Partners in Giving, we are stronger together

Dear Colleagues,

We hope this finds you well. When we kicked off last year’s Partners in Giving campaign, we could never have imagined all that would change between then and now.

Though many in our community are experiencing hardships, the Wisconsin traditions of volunteerism and generosity remain strong. Partners in Giving—the State, UW and UW Health Employees Combined Campaign of Dane County—offers each of us an opportunity to positively affect people’s lives. For 47 years, we have joined together to give much-needed support to the essential services and charitable work of more than 500 local, state, national, and international organizations represented in the Partners in Giving campaign. Last year alone, the campaign collectively raised nearly $2.5 million.

In 2020, the Partners in Giving campaign theme is “Stronger, Together.” As individuals, we can make a difference for others. And when we give back together, our contributions make an even greater impact. In that spirit, we invite you to join us in supporting this year’s Partners in Giving campaign.The current need within our communities is greater than ever and we hope you will continue to participate to the extent that you can.

As you might expect, the campaign will look very different than it has in years past. We will need to be creative in connecting with each other through virtual events and remote communications. We encourage you to make your pledge online this year—it’s easy and safe. If e-pledging doesn’t work for you, we also welcome your contributions using paper forms sent through the mail. Learn more about all of the ways you can give here.

The active phase of this year’s campaign runs from October 12 through November 27, but contributions are possible and welcome through May 15, 2021. As the campaign kicks off, you will hear more from the University Campaign Coordinating Committee and the chairs and volunteers in your units. Please visit giving.wi.gov or seek out your local chairs for more information about the campaign.

We are sincerely grateful for all of your work and your continued generosity of spirit. We’re all dealing with a lot—but we are “Stronger, Together.”

Sincerely,

John Karl Scholz, Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Laurent Heller, Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration