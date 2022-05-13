As commencement ceremonies near, keep weather in mind
It’s a big weekend for Badgers — thousands will graduate at ceremonies Friday evening at the Kohl Center (indoors) and Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall (outdoors).
This being Wisconsin, the weather is unpredictable and ever changeable. A few things to keep in mind:
- Even though Friday’s ceremony is indoors beginning at 5:30 p.m., heat and humidity will be factors during the day when people are out and about on campus. Temperatures are expected to move into the upper 80s by 4 p.m.
- There currently is a small risk for isolated areas of severe weather in Madison on Friday between 6 and 8 p.m. Check the weather before heading out and adjust your plans accordingly. The Kohl Center’s carry-in policy does allow umbrellas.
- Saturday’s ceremony at Camp Randall begins at noon and will last about 90 minutes. It is expected to be hot, and the Camp Randall bowl can heat up quickly. Graduates and guests should dress for the weather and anticipate temperatures near 80 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Although Camp Randall’s carry-in policy usually does not allow for beverages, each guest Saturday will be allowed to bring in one sealed bottle of water. Guests will be able to refill their water bottles for free or purchase additional bottled water at concession stands. Graduates will receive free bottled water upon entering Camp Randall.
- As temperatures rise, so does the possibility for heat-related illnesses. When your body can’t properly cool itself, you’re at greater risk for heat exhaustion, heat stroke, heat rash, or cramps. Be sure to have drinking water available and take frequent water breaks. University Health Services offers these additional tips on avoiding heat-related illnesses.
- Saturday’s forecast shows almost no likelihood of precipitation during the day. (Yay!) That said, a reminder that umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium. Raincoats and ponchos are the preferred options if they were to be needed.
- The ceremony will take place rain or shine. A delay or cancellation would occur only in the event of severe weather, such as lightning. Updates regarding weather will be posted to the commencement website, Twitter, and Instagram. Any severe weather adjustments would be sent out by email to notify graduates.
- The ceremonies will be streamed live on wisc.edu/commencement and on the UW–Madison Facebook page for the benefit of friends and relatives who are unable to attend.
- Family and friends of graduates can watch the livestreamed commencement ceremonies at noon Saturday from the comfort of both Union buildings on campus. Locations include the Sett and the Sun Garden at Union South and Der Rathskeller and the Terrace at Memorial Union.
