Annual benefits enrollment adapts to the times with a mix of virtual and in-person events

Every fall, more than 20,000 UW–Madison employees have the opportunity to make their benefits decisions for the coming year and enroll in annual benefits. Benefits can be a complex topic, and many employees need help understanding their options or knowing how to complete their enrollment online. Providing this help becomes an extra challenge when a pandemic limits the possibilities for in-person interaction.

Last year, most of the benefit information for employees was provided virtually due to COVID-19. This year, our high vaccination rate on campus and the face mask requirement have allowed us to provide information in-person.

Employee Resource Fair will look different this year

The Employee Resource Fair, scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at Union South, is an in-person option, but with some limitations to maintain health and safety. The fair will provide several ways to learn about benefit enrollment, including live information sessions with time for questions and answers, and an opportunity to speak with members of the Benefits Services team. Those who have already made their benefits decisions can visit the Open Benefits Lab for help enrolling online.

Representatives of approximately 30 campus resources for employees will be on hand to share information, including Adult Career & Special Student Services, Center for Leadership & Involvement, Cultural Linguistic Services, the Employee Assistance Office, Learning and Talent Development, the Office of Cybersecurity, RecWell, the Wisconsin Union, and many more.

Attendees at previous Employee Benefits and Resource Fairs—an annual tradition at UW–Madison until 2020—will notice some differences from earlier events. The bowls of free candy that exhibitors previously used to lure visitors will not be available this year, so that face masks can be worn without interruption indoors. (Non-edible “swag” may be available.) More important, health insurance providers and Wisconsin Department of Employee Trust Funds (ETF)—who are usually in attendance—will not have representatives at the event this year. Instead, employees will be provided with information on how to contact those vendors directly if needed.

Flu shots will not be available at the Employee Resource Fair this year. Employees are encouraged to make appointments for flu shots with University Health Services; flu shot clinics are scheduled for a number of different dates, times, and campus locations through October 27.

Despite the changes made in response to the pandemic, the Employee Resource Fair remains a one-stop opportunity to get help with benefits enrollment and discover many resources and services available to UW–Madison employees. Pre-registration is not required, and no leave needs to be taken to attend. Employees should let their supervisor know if they plan to attend during regular working hours. Health and safety protocols will be observed.

Information sessions available virtually and in person

Opportunities to learn about benefits changes for 2022 and get help enrolling include a mix of virtual and in-person events. While many employees may wish to stay virtual, some employees find in-person sessions more helpful, so both preferences will be accommodated this year.

A 60-minute presentation, Benefits 2022: What You Need to Know, will be offered as a live virtual session, with questions accepted in chat, several times during the enrollment period. The session will also be recorded and posted online at benefits.wisc.edu/2022.

The in-person version of this session will be offered twice at the Employee Resource Fair, at 1:15 p.m. and again at 2:45 p.m. in the Marquee Theater in Union South. In addition, sessions will be offered in Spanish, Hmong, Tibetan, Chinese and Nepali on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2-3:30 p.m. at 21 North Park Street. These sessions will be repeated, with an English session added, on October 7 from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Health Sciences Learning Center for employees who work the second and third shifts.

The complete calendar of events related to annual benefits enrollment includes registration links for the virtual sessions, which require pre-registration. In-person sessions are “walk in,” with no advance registration required.

Employees must act by October 22

The Annual Benefits Enrollment period is now underway, with a deadline of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021. Annual Benefits Enrollment is the only time employees can make changes to certain benefits without having an eligible life event (for example, marriage, birth, or divorce) or qualifying employment change during the year. Even if employees do not want to make any changes in their benefits elections for 2022, some plans require re-enrollment each year to continue one’s participation. Changes made during annual benefits enrollment will be effective January 1, 2022.

Employee resources, including a checklist, videos, calendar of events, links to benefits information from UW System, and more can be found at benefits.wisc.edu/2022.