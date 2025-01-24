Photo gallery An icy start to spring semester
University of Wisconsin–Madison students returning to class on Tuesday were greeted by an arctic air mass that brought subzero temperatures and 20-below windchills. Some students made the most of winter by sledding; others refused to acknowledge it by wearing shorts. Luckily, by Friday temperatures reached a more seasonal 24 degrees. And students carried within them the knowledge that the days will lengthen and temperatures will rise this semester — eventually.
Badgers stocking caps are always fashionable on campus, and good for keeping the ears warm too.
Elizabeth Fani-Jantzen, Katie Leinenweber, Bridget Barry and Elise Harron carry an array of cardboard sleds up Bascom Hill on Wednesday.
From left to right, Saul Espino, Aidan Kennedy, Alex Richardson and Nicole Aigner hold their makeshift sleds on Bascom Hill on Wednesday. The group of friends wanted to get out in the snow and went shopping on State Street for a sled and instead found a plastic tub and shower curtain liner, “anything that would slide.” They said the lid works the best. “You can get some distance with that for sure,” they said.
The cold clear air made for a beautiful view of State Street and the Wisconsin State Capitol from Bascom Hill.
Bascom Hall was a beacon for the sledders.
While it was cold on Thursday, some students didn't seem to notice.
Two bundled students make their way across campus on Tuesday, the first day of spring semester, when the high temperature was 2 degrees.
In addition to what they learn in the classroom and lab, UW students learn a lot about how to dress warmly on cold days.
Tags: recent sightings, weather