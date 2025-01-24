University of Wisconsin–Madison students returning to class on Tuesday were greeted by an arctic air mass that brought subzero temperatures and 20-below windchills. Some students made the most of winter by sledding; others refused to acknowledge it by wearing shorts. Luckily, by Friday temperatures reached a more seasonal 24 degrees. And students carried within them the knowledge that the days will lengthen and temperatures will rise this semester — eventually.



1 Badgers stocking caps are always fashionable on campus, and good for keeping the ears warm too. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



2 Elizabeth Fani-Jantzen, Katie Leinenweber, Bridget Barry and Elise Harron carry an array of cardboard sleds up Bascom Hill on Wednesday. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



3 From left to right, Saul Espino, Aidan Kennedy, Alex Richardson and Nicole Aigner hold their makeshift sleds on Bascom Hill on Wednesday. The group of friends wanted to get out in the snow and went shopping on State Street for a sled and instead found a plastic tub and shower curtain liner, “anything that would slide.” They said the lid works the best. “You can get some distance with that for sure,” they said. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



4 The cold clear air made for a beautiful view of State Street and the Wisconsin State Capitol from Bascom Hill. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



5 Bascom Hall was a beacon for the sledders. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



6 While it was cold on Thursday, some students didn't seem to notice. Photo by: Althea Dotzour



7 Two bundled students make their way across campus on Tuesday, the first day of spring semester, when the high temperature was 2 degrees. Photo by: Jeff Miller