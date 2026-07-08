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‘An emotional day’: Welcoming home new Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst

Surrounded by the Badger community, the new director of athletics was formally introduced during a pair of events at Camp Randall Stadium.

​Photos by Bryce Richter

On Tuesday, July 7, the University of Wisconsin–Madison formally welcomed Shawn Eichorst as the new director of athletics with an introductory event and press conference at Camp Randall Stadium. Eichorst, who served in several leadership roles at Wisconsin Athletics from 2006 to 2011, was introduced by interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots and greeted by a large crowd of coaches, administrators, student-athletes, former Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and many Badger alumni and supporters. “This is an emotional day for me, because this place means so much to me and my family,” said Eichorst, who grew up in Lone Rock, Wisconsin, and now returns to UW after a successful eight-year run at the University of Texas at Austin.

Shawn Eichorst stands on the left and shakes hands with interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots, who stands on the right behind a wooden University of Wisconsin podium.
Interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots (right) introduced new Director of Athletics Shawn Eichorst (left), saying, “In this rapidly evolving, ever-changing landscape of college athletics, it was paramount that we find an individual with a tremendous amount of experience and a tremendous amount of success at the highest levels.” Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
Shawn Eichorst on the left and Eric Wilcots on the right stand smiling side-by-side, jointly holding up a white University of Wisconsin women's hockey jersey. The back of the jersey displays the name "EICHORST" in bold red letters above the large red number "26".
Wilcots presented Eichorst with a welcome gift of custom Badger jerseys, including from the women’s hockey program that won its ninth national championship in March. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
Shawn Eichorst speaks behind a wooden podium bearing the word "WISCONSIN" and gestures with his left hand.
Eichorst told the crowd of supporters: “There is truly nothing like Wisconsin and the pride that comes with being a Badger. I believe Wisconsin represents everything that is great about higher education and college athletics. The academic excellence, the competitive distinction, the integrity, the commitment to serving one another.” Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
Matt Lepay, Shawn Eichorst and Eric Wilcots sit on high stools on a stage during a panel or Q&A session against a black curtain background.
During a Q&A session moderated by sportscaster Matt Lepay (left), Eichorst emphasized that “our separator is education. … We have an opportunity to bring young people in and change their lives.” Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
Eric Wilcots and Shawn Eichorst sit at a press conference table, in front of a red backdrop patterned with the Motion W and UW Credit Union branding.
Following the welcome event, Wilcots and Eichorst held a press conference with local media. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
A close-up of Shawn Eichorst hugging his son.
“I’m thrilled to be home,” said Eichorst, shown hugging his son Joe. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison

Tags: leadership, recent sightings, UW Athletics

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