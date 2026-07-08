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‘An emotional day’: Welcoming home new Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst

Surrounded by the Badger community, the new director of athletics was formally introduced during a pair of events at Camp Randall Stadium.

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On Tuesday, July 7, the University of Wisconsin–Madison formally welcomed Shawn Eichorst as the new director of athletics with an introductory event and press conference at Camp Randall Stadium. Eichorst, who served in several leadership roles at Wisconsin Athletics from 2006 to 2011, was introduced by interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots and greeted by a large crowd of coaches, administrators, student-athletes, former Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti and many Badger alumni and supporters. “This is an emotional day for me, because this place means so much to me and my family,” said Eichorst, who grew up in Lone Rock, Wisconsin, and now returns to UW after a successful eight-year run at the University of Texas at Austin.