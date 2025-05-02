Alumni, staff, and faculty make strong case for UW–Madison at Day at the Capitol

On Wednesday, April 30, a record number of University of Wisconsin–Madison alumni—275 in total from across the Badger State—provided their perspective on the university’s critical role in the future of Wisconsin as part of UW–Madison Day at the Capitol sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association.

Tom Kennedy attended the event because he knows first-hand how important the university is the state of Wisconsin, and the nation as a whole. He earned three degrees from UW–Madison, including a master’s and PhD from the School of Veterinary Medicine (SVM).

“Realizing how much my degree has meant to get me where I am today and keeping the opportunities alive for my grandkids is important for me,” says Kennedy.

In an address to participating alumni prior to the day’s lobbying sessions, Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin acknowledged the value of UW–Madison and its important place in our state, especially as the university navigates proposed federal research cuts that would eliminate $65 million in funding for 2025.

Mnookin also outlined the university’s top capital priorities that include securing funding to safely demolish the Humanities Building, address critical infrastructure needs across UW–Madison campuses and expand residence hall space to meet growing demand. Right now, UW–Madison’s residence halls are operating at 115% of capacity. The project, paid for by program revenue, would only require approval from the legislature and eliminate any extra cost for taxpayers.

Olivia Hoffman was one of more than fifty postdoctoral and graduate researchers who participated in the afternoon’s graduate research showcase in the Capitol rotunda as part of the day’s events.

“Research at UW isn’t just about discovery; it’s a public service that fuels Wisconsin’s economy and directly improves the health and well-being of people across the state,” Hoffman says.

As Wisconsin’s flagship university, UW–Madison is not just an educational institution—it’s an economic engine. With at least $30 billion of annual impact on the state’s economy, it produces more than 10,000 skilled, job-ready graduates each year and drives improvements in quality of life all across Wisconsin. Every $1 the state invests in UW–Madison returns $26 to the Wisconsin economy.

Christie Tirado, an education graduate research scholar at UW–Madison, also attended UW–Madison Day at the Capitol to present her work during the graduate research showcase. As a researcher and graduate student at the university, she sees just how far-reaching funding support can be.

“It ensures that students have access to safe, functional, and inspiring spaces to create, research, and grow. It’s an investment in education, culture, and the future of creative innovation,” says Tirado.