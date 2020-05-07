After #UWGrad, join together for a Jump Around

No UW commencement is complete without a raucous Jump Around, even if we’re all social distancing.

After watching UW–Madison’s virtual commencement video, which is released at noon on Saturday, celebrate the Class of 2020 with a Jump Around event. Badgers near and far are invited.

Tune in to dozens of Wisconsin radio stations at 3 p.m. CDT, or stream the House of Pain hit on YouTube.

Wherever you Jump Around, be sure to take a photo or video. Share it on Twitter or Instagram, tagging #uwgrad in your post, and you could make it onto the #UWGrad Celebration Wall.

Join the Jump Around Wisconsin Facebook group for event reminders and videos of other Badgers celebrating along with you.