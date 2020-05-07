After #UWGrad, join together for a Jump Around

May 7, 2020

No UW commencement is complete without a raucous Jump Around, even if we’re all social distancing.

After watching UW–Madison’s virtual commencement video, which is released at noon on Saturday, celebrate the Class of 2020 with a Jump Around event. Badgers near and far are invited.

Tune in to dozens of Wisconsin radio stations at 3 p.m. CDT, or stream the House of Pain hit on YouTube.

Wherever you Jump Around, be sure to  take a photo or video. Share it on Twitter or Instagram, tagging #uwgrad in your post, and you could make it onto the #UWGrad Celebration Wall.

Join the Jump Around Wisconsin Facebook group for event reminders and videos of other Badgers celebrating along with you.

Share via Facebook
Share via Twitter
Share via Linked In
Share via Email