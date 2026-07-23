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AC/DC charges up Camp Randall

The band’s long-awaited return to Madison brought thousands of fans to campus for a night of classic hard rock anthems.

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Nearly 50,000 people gathered to see legendary rock band AC/DC perform in Madison as part of their international Power Up Tour. The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s historic Camp Randall Stadium was a fitting setting for the band’s first appearance in the city in 25 years. It was also their first concert in Wisconsin since 2010, which might have been why the energy during their concert on Sunday, July 19 felt particularly electrifying. Following a set by opening act The Pretty Reckless, AC/DC took the stage to play hits spanning their 50-year career, leaving fans, dare we say it, thunderstruck.