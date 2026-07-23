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AC/DC charges up Camp Randall

The band’s long-awaited return to Madison brought thousands of fans to campus for a night of classic hard rock anthems.

Nearly 50,000 people gathered to see legendary rock band AC/DC perform in Madison as part of their international Power Up Tour. The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s historic Camp Randall Stadium was a fitting setting for the band’s first appearance in the city in 25 years. It was also their first concert in Wisconsin since 2010, which might have been why the energy during their concert on Sunday, July 19 felt particularly electrifying. Following a set by opening act The Pretty Reckless, AC/DC took the stage to play hits spanning their 50-year career, leaving fans, dare we say it, thunderstruck.

Momsen sings into a microphone on stage in Camp Randall Stadium.
Frontwoman Taylor Momsen, with the band The Pretty Reckless, primes the crowd as the opening act for AC/DC. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
The band ACDC performs on stage in Camp Randall in front of a large neon sign that shows the band's logo.
The band returned to Madison after 25 years to play Camp Randall’s first concert of the summer. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Johnson wears a black Harley-Davidson vest and moves on stage to the music.
Lead singer Brian Johnson takes in the nearly 50,000 concert-goers who sing along to the band’s hits. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
A fan wears a headband with light-up devil horns as she cheers for the band.
Who’s ready to rock? A fan reacts to the band’s performance. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Johnson sings to the crowd on stage. Behind him a large screen shows close-up footage of the rest of the ACDC band.
AC/DC powered up the crowd ahead of their 21-song set, which included classics like Back in Black and T.N.T. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
Young wears a bright blue velvet suit and baseball cap as he plays a guitar on stage.
Guitarist Angus Young, wearing a blue velvet version of his hallmark schoolboy uniform, takes center stage for a guitar solo. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison
A crowd of concert-goers fills Camp Randall Stadium.
Usually filled with Badger red for home football games, Camp Randall welcomed a sea of black band t-shirts. Photo: Jeff Miller / UW–Madison

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