Camp Randall’s unforgettable concerts

Live music is here again. This summer, Camp Randall Stadium will open its gates to concertgoers for the first time since 1997, when the Rolling Stones capped a decade-long run of world-famous rock bands making tour stops at the historic home of Badger football.

Country pop star Morgan Wallen will perform for Camp Randall crowds on June 28 and 29, followed by the ultra-popular rock band Coldplay on July 19 (for the only Midwestern stop on its global tour). The concerts will provide an important revenue source for the UW Department of Athletics as it navigates a new landscape of college sports. Appealing to fans and promoters alike, Camp Randall is the second-largest venue in Wisconsin, with a seating capacity just behind Lambeau Field.

Duke Ellington and his jazz orchestra performed Camp Randall’s first concert in 1972 to a crowd of 6,000 with $1 tickets. But Pink Floyd’s flashy appearance in 1988 marked the start of major stadium shows, making Madison the center of the music universe on select summer nights.

Join us in revisiting some of those indelible scenes.