A time for Friendsgiving
The annual Friendsgiving at the Union feast at the Memorial Union gives students a chance to celebrate the connections they’ve made on campus. The event on Nov. 18 included a buffet of traditional holiday fare as well as games and a Friendsgiving Food Drive to support students facing heightened food insecurity.
Students filled Memorial Union’s Tripp Commons for the annual Friendsgiving at the Union event. Hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate, the event included food, trivia, card games and campus-themed bingo. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Jacob Hucke, a transfer student from Hartland, Wisconsin laughs while feasting with friends at his table. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
On the menu for Friendsgiving at the Union: turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, squash lasagna, rolls and pumpkin pie. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
The event was free for UW–Madison students. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
UW–Madison student Caroline Sopo plays a game of bingo themed around common Badger experiences, including getting lost on the bus, ordering a giant spring roll from the food trucks, studying at one of the campus libraries and going sledding on Observatory Hill. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Ready, set (Sushi) Go! Students (from left to right) Norah Wang, Audrey Yu, and Amanda Chen pause their card game of Sushi Go! to smile for a photo. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Student leaders from the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) carry out a bin of non-perishable food and toiletry items donated by students to support food insecure members of campus. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison