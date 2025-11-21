 Skip to main content
A time for Friendsgiving

The annual Friendsgiving at the Union feast at the Memorial Union gives students a chance to celebrate the connections they’ve made on campus. The event on Nov. 18 included a buffet of traditional holiday fare as well as games and a Friendsgiving Food Drive to support students facing heightened food insecurity.

Students fill a room full of round tables set up in Tripp Commons at the Memorial Union.
Students filled Memorial Union’s Tripp Commons for the annual Friendsgiving at the Union event. Hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate, the event included food, trivia, card games and campus-themed bingo. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A student sits at a table with fellow Badger students and smiles at the discussion taking place.
Jacob Hucke, a transfer student from Hartland, Wisconsin laughs while feasting with friends at his table. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Students stand on either side of a buffet line inside a room in the Memorial Union.
On the menu for Friendsgiving at the Union: turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, squash lasagna, rolls and pumpkin pie. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A close up of a student ladling gravy onto a plate full of turkey and mashed potatoes.
The event was free for UW–Madison students. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
A close-up photo of several marked BINGO sheets on a table. A hand holding a marker appears, ready to mark off another space on one of the cards.
UW–Madison student Caroline Sopo plays a game of bingo themed around common Badger experiences, including getting lost on the bus, ordering a giant spring roll from the food trucks, studying at one of the campus libraries and going sledding on Observatory Hill. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Three students, each holding playing cards in their hands, sit at a table and smile for the camera.
Ready, set (Sushi) Go! Students (from left to right) Norah Wang, Audrey Yu, and Amanda Chen pause their card game of Sushi Go! to smile for a photo. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison
Two students haul a large garbage bin full of donated food out of the room.
Student leaders from the Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD) carry out a bin of non-perishable food and toiletry items donated by students to support food insecure members of campus. Photo: Taylor Wolfram / UW–Madison

Tags: memorial union, recent sightings, student life

