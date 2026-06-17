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A sweet thank-you for UW employees

Campus leaders served up dessert — and their thanks — during the annual employee appreciation Ice Cream Social.

​Photos by Bryce Richter

A rainy forecast didn’t keep University of Wisconsin–Madison employees away from their fill of Babcock Dairy ice cream. Hundreds filtered into Birge Hall to claim their sweet treat, served by interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots, Provost John Zumbrunnen and other campus leaders. The annual event, which is typically hosted on Bascom Hill but was moved inside due to rain, serves as a gesture of appreciation for employees’ hard work and dedication during the past academic year. 

Mascot Bucky Badger dances at the bottom of a staircase in Birge Hall.
Members of the UW Marching Band, along with Bucky Badger, perform for the crowd in Birge Hall. The event moved indoors because of the rainy day. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
Ice cream flavors are written on a black chalkboard with white chalk.
What’s the scoop? A chalkboard shows the assortment of flavors available to employees. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
Wilcots wears a Badger red sweatshirt and serves pre-packaged ice cream cups to two employees.
Interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots hands out individual cups of ice cream and chats with employees. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
The UW Marching band, all wearing red, plays a song for the large group of employees who wait for ice cream in the lobby of Birge Hall.
Members of the UW Marching Band provide a side of music as employees gather in the Birge Hall lobby. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
Zumbrunnen serves a scoop of ice cream to an employee.
Provost John Zumbrunnen serves up the Babcock Birthday flavor. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
Whitney wears his UW Police uniform and serves a scoop of ice cream to an employee.
Jason Whitney, assistant chief of UW police, joins the group of campus leaders dishing out dessert. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison
Mascot Bucky Badger poses with two employees.
Jordan Goff (left), a customer service rep, and Logan Strander (right), a parking enforcement officer — both with Transportation Services — sing “Varsity” with Bucky Badger. Photo: Bryce Richter / UW–Madison

Tags: campus life, employees, events, recent sightings

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