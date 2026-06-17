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A sweet thank-you for UW employees

Campus leaders served up dessert — and their thanks — during the annual employee appreciation Ice Cream Social.

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A rainy forecast didn’t keep University of Wisconsin–Madison employees away from their fill of Babcock Dairy ice cream. Hundreds filtered into Birge Hall to claim their sweet treat, served by interim Chancellor Eric Wilcots, Provost John Zumbrunnen and other campus leaders. The annual event, which is typically hosted on Bascom Hill but was moved inside due to rain, serves as a gesture of appreciation for employees’ hard work and dedication during the past academic year.